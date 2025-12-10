Jamie Carragher, Mohamed Salah Feud Takes Unexpected Twist
The ongoing war of words between Jamie Carragher and Mohamed Salah took an unexpected twist on Tuesday night, when the outspoken pundit actually apologised to Liverpool’s unhappy forward.
Carragher and Salah have been locked in an unseemly back-and-forth for the past 18 months. The retired Liverpool defender took issue with last season’s contract saga and has been a vocal critic of the waning forward this term. The figure of Carragher looms so large in Salah’s mind that he name-checked the pundit during his rant against Liverpool and Arne Slot last Saturday.
“Tomorrow Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine,” Salah predicted. It wasn’t until Monday that the former England international had his say, launching a scathing takedown of the “disgraceful” and “choreographed” series of comments.
“When we are talking about throwing people under the bus, he’s thrown every Liverpool right back under the bus for the eight years,” Carragher said of the defensively indifferent right winger. “Can you imagine playing behind him for eight years?”
The 47-year-old went on to mock Salah’s international record. “You weren’t a big star before you came to Liverpool, you haven’t really won much for Egypt,” he scoffed. “No matter how big you are, you need help from your teammates, your manager and fans, it’s important that he remembers that.”
After 24 hours to mull over his nut-and-bolt dismantling, Carragher showed some contrition.
Looking down the lens of the camera in CBS Sports’ studio, Carragher addressed the player directly: “I apologise if I’ve upset you. I love you as a Liverpool player, but you just need to behave yourself off the pitch.”
The wild shift in mood was undoubtedly prompted by Liverpool’s 1–0 win away to Inter in the absence of Salah.
Carragher ‘Desperate’ for Liverpool Win
Carragher did little contain his glee in the wake of a much-needed Champions League victory. “I was so desperate for Liverpool to win tonight, as I am every time they play, but more so for the manager for what he’s been through over the last few days,” the former centre back beamed.
“I don’t know him that well, have any real relationship with him, but he’s the Liverpool manager.
“We know what’s gone on and what was really telling was the supporters chanting his name in the first half when it was 0–0... they’re right behind their manager, even more so on the back of that result.
“It was a massive result, it’s a tough place to go and Liverpool needed that on the back of losing their last game at home in the Champions League to PSV.
“I’m happy for him more than anything. It’s been tough all season for him. As a manager, he has to do better in terms of getting more results with the squad of players he’s got, but that’s a huge result for him and the club. I’m over the moon for him.”
It remains to be seen whether Salah will be reintegrated into the Liverpool setup by Slot for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Brighton. The Dutch boss left the door open, effectively shifting the onus onto his outspoken former talisman. Perhaps he can follow Carragher’s lead and apologise.