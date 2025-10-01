Erling Haaland Extends Sensational Scoring Streak to Reach Champions League Milestone
Erling Haaland continued his climb up the Champions League all-time scorers list, surpassing Thierry Henry to take sole possession of ninth place.
The prolific No. 9 extended his scoring streak to eight matches for both club and country, recording a brace in Manchester City’s 2–2 draw over Monaco on Wednesday evening. Haaland only needed 17 touches to bury a half-volley and then a clinical header to get on the scoresheet twice.
At just 25 years old, Haaland has now scored 52 goals in the Champions League. The Norway international needed just 50 games to pass the half-century mark on Europe’s biggest stage.
Haaland’s tally puts him above Henry on the competition’s all-time scoring list. The Man City star, who previously stood level with the France legend, is now the sole owner of ninth place. Even more impressive is it took him 62 fewer appearances than the Arsenal legend to achieve the feat.
Top 10 Champions League Goalscorers in History
Rank
Player
Goals
1
Cristiano Ronaldo
140
2
Lionel Messi
129
3
Roberto Lewandowski
105
4
Karim Benzema
90
5
Raúl
71
6
Kylian Mbappé
60
7
Thomas Müller
57
8
Ruud van Nistelrooy
56
9
Erling Haaland
52
10
Thierry Henry
50
*Excludes qualifying goals.
Haaland’s latest milestone comes just two weeks after the striker became the fastest player to score 50 goals in Champions League history. The Norwegian did so in 49 appearances, surpassing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 62 matches.
The Manchester United striker also happens to be the next player Haaland is chasing on the Champions League all-time scorers list. Van Nistelrooy ended his career with 56 goals in the prestigious competition, a feat Haaland can overtake with just five more goals.
Next in line is Thomas Müller, who the former Borussia Dortmund standout can trump this season as well if he keeps up his current form.
Haaland has now scored 15 goals in his last eight matches for club and country. In total, he has found the back of the net 17 times in 2025–26. Man City will need their leading goalscorer at his best if they want to return to championship-winning glory in England or Europe this season.