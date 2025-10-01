SI

Erling Haaland Extends Sensational Scoring Streak to Reach Champions League Milestone

The Norway international has scored 52 goals in 50 Champions League appearances.

Amanda Langell

Erling Haaland has bagged 11 goals for Man City so far this season.
Erling Haaland has bagged 11 goals for Man City so far this season. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Erling Haaland continued his climb up the Champions League all-time scorers list, surpassing Thierry Henry to take sole possession of ninth place.

The prolific No. 9 extended his scoring streak to eight matches for both club and country, recording a brace in Manchester City’s 2–2 draw over Monaco on Wednesday evening. Haaland only needed 17 touches to bury a half-volley and then a clinical header to get on the scoresheet twice.

At just 25 years old, Haaland has now scored 52 goals in the Champions League. The Norway international needed just 50 games to pass the half-century mark on Europe’s biggest stage.

Haaland’s tally puts him above Henry on the competition’s all-time scoring list. The Man City star, who previously stood level with the France legend, is now the sole owner of ninth place. Even more impressive is it took him 62 fewer appearances than the Arsenal legend to achieve the feat.

Top 10 Champions League Goalscorers in History

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has the most goals in Champions League history. / Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images

Rank

Player

Goals

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

140

2

Lionel Messi

129

3

Roberto Lewandowski

105

4

Karim Benzema

90

5

Raúl

71

6

Kylian Mbappé

60

7

Thomas Müller

57

8

Ruud van Nistelrooy

56

9

Erling Haaland

52

10

Thierry Henry

50

*Excludes qualifying goals.

Haaland’s latest milestone comes just two weeks after the striker became the fastest player to score 50 goals in Champions League history. The Norwegian did so in 49 appearances, surpassing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 62 matches.

The Manchester United striker also happens to be the next player Haaland is chasing on the Champions League all-time scorers list. Van Nistelrooy ended his career with 56 goals in the prestigious competition, a feat Haaland can overtake with just five more goals.

Next in line is Thomas Müller, who the former Borussia Dortmund standout can trump this season as well if he keeps up his current form.

Haaland has now scored 15 goals in his last eight matches for club and country. In total, he has found the back of the net 17 times in 2025–26. Man City will need their leading goalscorer at his best if they want to return to championship-winning glory in England or Europe this season.

