‘Madness’—Estevao Makes Bold Chelsea Prediction Ahead of Record-Breaking Transfer
An ambitious Estêvão has warned his future Chelsea teammates that he intends on being a first-team regular for the years to come.
It’s been known that the confident and well-spoken Brazilian teenager would be heading to Chelsea this summer since last year. No deal could be finalised until Estêvão turned 18 in April and the Palmeiras academy graduate will compete at the Club World Cup for the Brazilian giants before making his highly anticipated switch to west London.
Enzo Maresca is not a manager easily swayed when it comes to his selection decisions. João Félix, Axel Disasi and Christopher Nkunku were all shunned for large chunks of last season by the Italian tactician. Félix was only signed last summer yet has already been stripped of his squad number in just one example of the cut-throat world at Stamford Bridge.
Estêvão is barely an adult and has never played professional football outside his native Brazil. Yet, the confident teen has grand plans for next season. “I hope to get there and adapt as quickly as possible,” Estêvão told ESPN. “I want to play. It’s the thing I love doing most, what I enjoy most.”
Despite his tender years, the jinking left-footer has amassed 78 senior appearances for Palmeiras, racking up goal and assist figures not seen in the Brazilian top flight since the days of Neymar Jr. “Madness,” was Estêvão’s immediate answer to describe what he expects of his spell in England following the completion of his £57.6 million ($78.1 million) transfer. “It will be my first time. And I’m going to stay. A film plays in my head, from where I came from to where I’m going.
“Of course, I know I will have difficulties, but I will be with my family, who are the pillar of my life. It will be an important step for me and my family. I hope it will be the best possible way. London, Chelsea ... it couldn’t be better.”
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal were all reportedly interested in the Brazilian starlet before Chelsea secured what Estêvão’s agent hailed as “the most expensive transfer in all of Latin America.”
“It means everything,” the teenage phenom said of his impending move. “It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve always dreamed of playing in Europe alongside the best. Playing in important competitions, such as the Champions League and the Premier League. It’s a dream come true. It will be very important for my life.”