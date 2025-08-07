SI

Estevao’s Chelsea Shirt Number Revealed: Shirt History for Club and Country

The Brazilian wonderkid will wear the same shirt number that he donned at Palmerias.

Estêvão will wear the same number he wore for Palmeiras.
Estêvão will wear the same number he wore for Palmeiras. / Chelsea

Estêvão is officially a Chelsea player after arriving in Cobham for training after a year-long wait, and the Brazilian had his shirt number confirmed on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old is one of the most high-profile youngsters in the world. His transfer cost Chelsea a reported £29 million ($37 million at the time) plus add-ons to bring him to Stamford Bridge. At his former club, Estêvão made 83 appearances for Palmeiras with 42 goal contributions (27 goals, 15 assists).

What Number is Estêvão Wearing for Chelsea?

Estêvão will wear the number 41 in his debut season, the same number he wore in his final game for Palmeiras. Ironically enough, it was against his new team given the two sides matched up in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals earlier this summer. Estêvão and his future teammates at the time were seen conversing after the game as the 18-year-old prepared to make his move to London.

Chelsea Shirt Number History: 41

Here's the full list of Chelsea players to wear 41:

  • Ola Aina
  • Dominic Solanke
  • Charlie Colkett
  • Sam Hutchinson
  • Yves Makabu-Makalambay
  • Craig Rocastle

Rocastle was the first Chelsea player to don the number wearing it for the first time in 2003. Ola Aina, now a Nottingham Forest player, last wore the number in 2018. Before that, Dominic Solanke wore the shirt in 2016. Two former Chelsea players that enjoyed strong seasons at different clubs last year.

Estêvão Shirt Number History

Since breaking through with the Palmeiras first team, Estêvão has worn the number 41.

For the national team at the U17 and senior levels, Estêvão has primarily worn the number 20. He briefly wore the number 22 when first moving up to the senior team, but quickly reverted back to his preferred national team number shortly thereafter.

The 18-year-old wore three different numbers with the Palmeiras U20 squad before making his first team debut. Since then, he has worn the number 41 on the back of his shirt. He gets to do so again as a Chelsea player.

Estêvão Shirt History at Club Level

Team

Number

Season

Chelsea

41

2025–26

Palmeiras

41

2024–25

Palmeiras

41

2023–24

Palmeiras

41

2022–23

Palmerias U20

7

2022–23

Palmeiras U20

11

2022–23

Palmeiras U20

17

2022–23

Estêvão Shirt History With Brazil National Team

Team

Number

Season

Brazil

20

2025–26

Brazil

20

2024–25

Brazil

20

2023–24

Brazil

22

2023–23

Brazil U17

20

2023–24

Brazil U17

20

2022–23

