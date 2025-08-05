‘Very Rewarding’—Chelsea’s Brazilian Wonderkid Arrives at Cobham for Training
After a year-long wait, 18-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Estêvão Willian has finally landed in London to begin his European career with Chelsea.
Chelsea signed Estêvão from Palmeiras in June 2024, but he had to wait a year until he came of age to be able to join the club officially. Finally, as the Blues return to preseason training after their 2025 Club World Cup triumph, Estêvão has officially joined Enzo Maresca’s ranks.
“I am very happy,” Estêvão said in his first interview as a Chelsea player. “It feels very rewarding to represent Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I am very happy and I hope to help the team in the best way possible.”
The Blues spent a reported £29 million ($37 million at the time) plus add-ons to sign the Brazilian teenager last summer. Estêvão is a talented and versatile winger that played a key role to Palmeiras’s success over the past year, even becoming a regular in Brazil’s senior national team squad. He’s regarded as one of the most promising young players in world football.
Since his professional debut in Nov. 2023, Estêvao played 83 games for Palmeiras, scoring 27 goals and assisting another 15. As fate would have it, he faced Chelsea in his final game for El Verdão, showcasing his potential with a brilliant goal in a losing effort in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
“I had almost a year and a half to wait until I arrived here. But it has been a year and a half that I have worked hard and have done my best to get here in the best shape possible,” Estêvão added.
Estêvâo is the latest attacking reinforcement to join Chelsea this summer with the club linked with more moves before the transfer window closes.
The Blues will host Bayer Leverkusen on Aug. 8, and AC Milan on Aug. 10, giving the Brazilian a chance to make his Stamford Bridge debut before Chelsea’s 2025–26 Premier League debut at home vs. Crystal Palace on Aug. 17.