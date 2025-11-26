Estevao Joins Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe With Incredible Champions League Milestone
On a night when Chelsea dominated and convincingly defeated Barcelona, 18-year-old star Estêvão was the standout performer, scrawling his name across the history books by scoring his third goal in as many Champions League starts.
The Brazilian phenom joined Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé as the only teenagers in competition history to score in their first three Champions League starts. After starting Chelsea’s first two games of the competition on the bench, Estêvão started the last three and he’s made his presence known, joining two of the current best players in the world in the exclusive list.
Estêvão found the back of the net against Ajax and Qarabağ before scoring an absolute stunner in Chelsea’s emphatic 3–0 victory over Barcelona, fully announcing himself in the biggest club competition on earth in one of the Blues’ best performances of the Clearlake Capital era.
Teenagers to Score in First Three Champions League Starts
Player
Age
Club
Kylian Mbappe
18 years, 113 days
AS Monaco
Estêvão
18 years, 215 days
Chelsea
Erling Haaland
19 years, 107 days
Salzburg
What’s even more impressive is that Estêvão has scored a goal in each one of his most recent seven starts for club and country. Despite his age, the teenager continues to deliver every time he gets a chance to feature from the start.
Expectations were sky-high in the weeks leading up to Estêvão arriving at Stamford Bridge. In his first few months as a Blue, he’s lived up to them and now joins two of the world’s best in the impressive list.
Estevao Reacts to Historic Performance vs. Barcelona
Following Chelsea’s dream night vs. Barcelona, Estêvão shared his feelings after the colossal victory. The Brazilian looked visibly emotional as he talked about “the best moment of [his] career.”
“I don’t have any words to describe this [how I’m feeling],” Estêvão told Amazon Prime Video Sport. “I’m very happy for this perfect night, for the victory, for the goal. I’m grateful to God for this moment and will keep moving forward thinking about our next objectives.
“It happened very fast [the goal], I received the ball and cut inside and then scored the goal. Like I said I’m grateful to God for this moment, a very special moment in my career. And I’m grateful to Chelsea for everything they’re doing for me.”
“Yes, since I started in professional football it’s the best moment of my career,” the precocious 18-year-old gushed. “I’m very happy, as I said, I’m grateful to God and my family. It’s a very special moment and I hope it last for a very long time.”