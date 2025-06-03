European Giants ‘Dream’ of Signing Luka Modric After Real Madrid Exit
Real Madrid legend Luka Modric may be given the opportunity to extend his career at the highest level in Europe after reported interest from Serie A giants AC Milan.
Modric is bidding farewell to Real Madrid this summer, with the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup his last chapter for Los Blancos, 13 years on from his 2012 arrival.
The Croatia midfielder will celebrate his 40th birthday in September, but there are no guarantees he will opt to retire. Links with Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League are the obvious ones for a player at his stage of career and Fabrizio Romano has revealed Modric has “received several approaches from all over the world”—suggesting that global leagues are among his options.
But one of the clubs weighing up extending a contract offer to Modric is Milan.
It is described by Romano as the “dream” of new sporting director Igli Tare to take Modric to San Siro. The former Albania forward joined Milan last week, having previously spent 14 years in the same role at Lazio. As a result, Modrić’s name has been mention in initial internal talks.
But with the Club World Cup imminent, where Real Madrid are seeking to make history by winning the inaugural edition of the reformatted competition, his immediate focus is not on picking a new team. There is “no rush” from Modric to decide where he will be playing in 2025–26.
Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic recently insisted Modric will not let money decide his next move, with the veteran midfielder tipped to join a side capable of matching his ambitions of continuing to compete for major silverware.
Milan finished a disappointed eighth in Serie A in 2024–25, which wasn’t good enough to qualify for any European competitions. That was a drop of six places on the year before and a setback after being in the Champions League this past season. They won the Supercoppa Italiana final against city rivals Inter in January, but were beaten Coppa Italia finalists against Bologna in May.