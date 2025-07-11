Report: European Giants Dreaming of Nicolas Jackson Transfer
AC Milan are considering a move to sign Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, reports have revealed.
Jackson was Chelsea’s starting striker last season, racking up 10 goals in 30 Premier League games, but an ill-judged red card against Newcastle United late in the campaign ramped up the pressure on his shoulders even before the Blues signed Liam Delap.
Delap’s solid start to life, coupled with another red card at the Club World Cup, only added to the speculation and the arrival of João Pedro, who dazzled on his first start against Fluminense, has sparked reports of a possible departure for Jackson.
Matteo Moretto was among the first to name Milan as possible suitors for Jackson, and Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed the interest from the Rossoneri.
It is believed Jackson is available for the right price, but whatever that sum may be—previous reports have suggested as much as €60 million (£51.7 million, $70.2 million)—is thought to be too high for Milan as it stands.
Whether talks with Milan will progress remains to be seen, but it would not be the first contact between the two clubs this summer. Chelsea pushed to sign Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the first week of the transfer window in the hope of striking a deal before the Club World Cup.
Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri has since insisted Maignan, who is in the final year of his contract and has reportedly warned he will not re-sign, will remain at the club for the 2025–26 campaign. As of yet, there have been no suggestions that Chelsea could reignite their interest.
Jackson is thought to have a handful of options available to him, with clubs in the Premier League also keen on securing his services.