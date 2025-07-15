European Giants ‘Join’ Race for Leandro Trossard, Arsenal Set Competitive Price
Bayern Munich are aiming to bolster their options out wide this summer, and their extensive search has seen them pivot to Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, according to reports.
The Bundesliga champions have already lost Leroy Sané to Galatasaray and Jamal Musiala to a long-term injury, so attacking reinforcements are a key point of emphasis. Bayern were among the leading candidates for Florian Wirtz’s signature before he signed for Liverpool, and they’ve since been linked with a variety of wide players capable of competing with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman.
A new left-winger has emerged as Bayern’s priority position of need, and they’re now targeting a move for Liverpool’s Luis Díaz after missing out on Nico Williams, who signed a contract extension with Athletic Club. However, the Bavarian behemoths have reportedly failed with their first bid to sign to Colombian international, believed to be worth €67.5 million (£58.6 million, $78.8 million)..
Liverpool are said to be holding out for €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.7 million).
If Bayern are priced out of a deal for Díaz, they will undoubtedly consider cheaper alternatives. The Guardian reports that Die Roten are the latest club to show interest in Arsenal winger Trossard, who could be sold to help the Gunners balance their books.
After completing the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal are closing in on deals for Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera. Should they also get a deal for Viktor Gyökeres over the line, their spending will be closing in on £200 million (£267.8 million). There’s also interest in Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze.
Arsenal reportedly value Trossard at £20 million ($26.8 million), with the Belgian receiving interest from Fenerbahçe and the Saudi Pro League. Since joining the Gunners in January 2023, the 30-year-old has recorded 51 goal contributions in 124 games and is regarded as one of the club’s shrewdest signings of modern times.
Trossard’s teammate, Gabriel Martinelli, has also been linked to Bayern this summer.