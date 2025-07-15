Report: Liverpool Receive Formal Luis Diaz Offer From European Giants
Liverpool have turned down a formal offer from Bayern Munich for winger Luis Díaz, reports have revealed, and value the Colombian around the €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.7 million) mark.
Díaz is into the final two years of his contract at Anfield and his uncertain future has sparked interest from a number of sides across the globe. A number of cash-rich Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked, but Díaz is known to be on the radar of not only Bayern but also reigning La Liga champions Barcelona.
The latter's desire to sign Díaz has persisted all summer long, with a failed pursuit of Athletic Club's Nico Williams only adding to the speculation.
However, The Athletic report that it is Bayern, who reclaimed their Bundesliga crown from Bayer Leverkusen last season, who are pushing hardest to get a deal done. The beaten Club World Cup quarter-finalists are thought to have reached out to Liverpool with an offer to sign Díaz worth €67.5 million (£58.6 million, $78.8 million).
But as was the case when Barcelona tried to open talks earlier this summer, Liverpool have swiftly turned down the bid. In response, Díaz is said to have informed Liverpool officials of his desire to leave the club this summer. He has publicly flirted with an exit for weeks and has made clear his wish to move on.
Liverpool, for their part, are not actively looking to sell Díaz. The report states it would take a bid of €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.7 million) to tempt the Reds into entertaining negotiations, and that is primarily down to financial reasons, rather than any strong desire to offload the Colombia international.
Suitors of Díaz have all been informed of that stance, with Liverpool sending a clear message that they will not be pressured into accepting a cut-price bid for the 28-year-old despite his deal expiring in 2027.
Whether Bayern will return with an improved bid is unclear. Vincent Kompany’s side have drawn up a long list of targets after the failed pursuits of Florian Wirtz and Williams, and while Díaz sits at the top, he is by no means the only player under consideration.
Sports Illustrated understands that Rafael Leão is considered a priority target, while Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have also been linked. Díaz's Liverpool teammate, Dutch international Cody Gakpo, is another to have been touted for a move to the Allianz Arena.