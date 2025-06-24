Arsenal Send ‘Clear Message’ to Gabriel Martinelli Over Bayern Munich Links
As things stand, Gabriel Martinelli isn't leaving Arsenal this summer despite rumors of a potential move.
Sporting director Andrea Berta sent a clear message to Martinelli: He's a valuable member of the team and the club expects him to stay, according to The Athletic. But, there's the reported potential that if a significant bid arrives the club could be forced into altering their position. Especially if that situation results in Arsenal being able to pursue some of their top targets.
Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the left winger, but Berta's message casts uncertainty about the potential of any deal moving forward.
The Brazilian is under contract for two more years with another year tacked on as a club option in his contract. Martinelli's goal output peaked in 2022–23 when he scored 15 goals in the Premier League plus five assists. Since then, he's failed to meet the double digit mark domestically in back-to-back seasons.
Manager Mikel Arteta has frequently swapped between Leandro Trossard and Martinelli as starters on the left, but neither player as truly made the position their own the past two campaigns. Both provide a different element which is crucial to giving teams different looks, but neither player has the impact or attacking threat Bukayo Saka offers consistently on the opposite flank.
As such, reports of Arsenal being interested in Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes have been floating around this summer. Arsenal need not only a striker to lead the line, but an attacking option that takes pressure off Saka. Martinelli, while gifted with electric pace, hasn't shown signs of being a decisive wide forward that takes on a defender with an eye for goal recently. Instead, he's often resigned to recycling the ball or driving to the line before playing a weak-footed cross back toward the penalty spot.
Trossard, not as fast as Martinelli, can play with both feet and is more technically gifted.
Adding a striker could certainly change the equation for both players, but the impotence has to be on forcing teams to strategize outside of just double-teaming Saka.
If Berta and Arteta view Martinelli as a crucial squad member, then he has to up his goal production next season.