Every Goal From Bayern Munich's 9-2 Champions League Win vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Bayern Munich had five players put a combined nine goals past Dinamo Zagreb in the Bundesliga side's Champions League opener at the Allianz Arena.
While the spotlight was on Kylian Mbappé in his Champions League debut, Harry Kane who scored four goals on the day with Vincent Kompany picking up his first Champions League victory as Bayern Munich manager. His hat trick of penalties plus one from open play made up four of the nine total goals scored by Raphaël Guerreiro, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka and Champions League debutant Michael Olise.
Kane scored at least three goals in back-to-back games as Bayern Munich became the first team to score nine goals in a Champions League game.
Here are all the goals from the night in Munich.
Harry Kane - 19'
Kane slotted his first of three calmly to his left to establish a lead early on.
Raphaël Guerreiro - 33'
The Portuguese left-back fired a shot into the back of the net after Jamal Musiala chested down the ball in the box. The goal was originally disallowed, and then confirmed by VAR.
Michael Olise - 38'
The former Crystal Palace winger was just one Champions League debutant to score on the day. Olise headed Bayern Munich's third goal in after a cross was played in by set piece expert Kimmich.
Bruno Petković - 48', Takuya Ogiwara - 50'
The Croatian champion scored two goals in two minutes to get back in the tie. Ulreich was beaten twice to give Dinamo Zagreb life.
Harry Kane - 57'
Kane scored his only goal from open play in the 57th minute putting in a rebound off Dinamo Zagreb's goalkeeper following an effort from Kimmich.
Michael Olise - 61'
What a name to announce yourself to the Bayern Munich fans on the biggest European stage. Olise was assisted once again by Musiala to tap in his second of the game.
Harry Kane - 73'
Kane's second penalty of the day secured a hat trick and tripled Bayern Munich's lead.
Harry Kane - 78'
Kane scored his third penalty and fourth goal overall jumping out to an early lead in the golden boot race. Seven goals in two games for the England national team captain.
Leroy Sané - 85'
The former Manchester City winger fired a left-footed effort from outside the box past Ivan Nevistić to extend the lead to six.
Leon Goretzka - 90+2'
Kimmich assisted one again providing a sublime ball into the box which was met by Leon Goretzka for Bayern Munich's ninth goal. Kane nearly missed a fifth goal toward the end of the game.
Fans anxiously wait more information on Manuel Neuer's status as he was substituted at halftime with an injury. Ulreich conceded two goals in his place, but Bayern scored more than enough to secure all three points.