Every New Rule Coming to the Premier League in 2025–26
The 2025–26 Premier League season begins on Friday, Aug. 15 with defending champions Liverpool taking on Bournemouth—with it comes new rules introduced by the International Football Associationg Board regarding the Laws of the Game.
Nothing is quite as frustrating as a fan when you see your team penalised for something that you weren’t aware of. As an example last year, changes to delaying the restart of a game were heavily enforced as the Premier League sought to delay the action during fouls. Kicking the ball away inadvertently or out of frustration could result in a first, or costly second yellow card and subsequent sending off.
As such, make sure you’re up to date with the new rules and changes coming to England’s top flight league this season. Among them are important changes to goalkeepers and penalties.
Changes to Premier League Rules in 2025–26
Approaching referees during a game
There is a new “Captain Only” law that referees are allow to initiate during a game. At said point when a referee does so, only one player from each team is allowed to approach the referee to explain decisions during a match. Per the league, players and referees are still allowed to engage with each other, but this is done to reinforce the Participant Behaviour charter introduced in 2023.
If a team fields their captain as a goalkeeper, the referee needs to be told during the coin toss which outfield representative is allowed to engage with the match official in those scenarios.
The Goalkeeper ‘Eight-second rule’
Aimed at reducing time wasting and also elevating the threshold for yellow cards shown to goalkeepers, there is a new eight-second rule. Goalkeepers can only control the ball with their hands or arms inside the penalty area for eight seconds. The rules for control are as follows:
- Holding the ball in hands/arms
- The ball is held between any surface
- Holding the ball on an outstretched open hand(s)
- Bouncing it on the ground
- Throwing it in the air
Referees decide when a goalkeeper has control of a ball initiating the eight-second countdown. For the final five seconds of said countdown, the official will visually raise a hand as a signal to the player. If an opposing player prevents or pressures the goalkeeper from releasing the ball, an indirect free-kick will be awarded.
If the goalkeeper fails to meet the count of eight, a corner kick is awarded the opposing team. The specific corner is decided based on what side of the field the goalkeeper is closest to. A second offence results in an additional warning, and a third is a yellow card.
Drop ball restarts
“If play is stopped with the ball inside the penalty area, this will mean a dropped ball to the goalkeeper to restart. If play is stopped with the ball outside the penalty area, there will be a dropped ball from the stopping point to the team who have or would have gained possession,” per the league.
Double-touch penalties
Based on Julián Alvarez’s penalty controversy in the Champions League last season, accidental double-touches during a penalty forces a retaking of the attempt regardless of result. A deliberate touch means a free-kick for the defending team.
Inadvertent interference
“If, without intending to interfere with play unfairly, a team official, substitute, substituted or sent-off player or a player who is temporarily off the field of play (because of injury, adjusting equipment etc.) touches the ball while it is still in play, but when it is clearly leaving the field of play, this is penalised with an indirect free-kick; there is no sanction. Any clear or deliberate and impactful interference will mean a direct free-kick or penalty kick is awarded along with a red card if it is a manager, head coach or other technical staff,” per the league.
Referee positions during penalty kicks
“At a penalty kick, the assistant referee will remain on the touchline and take a position in line with the penalty mark. The VAR will be solely responsible for monitoring any goalkeeper encroachment at the taking of a penalty kick,” the league said in its announcement.
For the full rule announcement, read the Premier League’s release here.
The Premier League also released the following graphic and explanations behind the principles officials will uphold and abide by.