Every Player That Has Left the NWSL This Offseason
The NWSL offseason is in full swing, but so too is the global women’s soccer transfer market, which means there have been a number of transfers in and out of the league.
Naomi Girma’s record-breaking move from the San Diego Wave to English club Chelsea tops the list of the most high-profile deals, but the defender isn’t the only player who said goodbye to the NWSL.
A handful of players have departed on loan, some of women’s soccer’s biggest names have announced their retirement from the sport, while a large number of stars have moved on as free agents.
Here, Sports Illustrated has taken a look at the players that have left the NWSL this month and where they have moved to …
Naomi Girma
Over the weekend, English soccer giant Chelsea confirmed the arrival of U.S. women's national team defender Naomi Girma for a world-record transfer fee. Girma previously played in the NWSL with the San Diego Wave but is now the most expensive women’s soccer player in history following her $1.1 million move.
Kerolin
One of the most high-profile NWSL departures this month has been that of Brazil international Kerolin. The 25-year-old had represented North Carolina Courage since 2022 but informed the club at the end of last season that she wished to explore free agency.
She has now signed for English club Manchester City in the Women’s Super League as they battle it out with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United for the 2024-25 league title.
Mariana Larroquette
Orlando Pride has loaned 32-year-old forward Mariana Larroquette to Newell's Old Boys Women in Argentina. She initially joined the Pride during the 2023 season and has featured 12 times for the club.
Larroquette will play in the Campeonato de Futbol Femenino until July 1.
Nicole Barnhart
Nicole Barnhart is one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in women’s soccer and has announced her retirement at 43 years old. She moved to the NWSL in its inaugural season with FC Kansas City and then with Utah Royals when the franchise relocated to Utah.
She returned to Kansas with Kansas City Current and has now retired at Washington Spirit. It has since been announced she has joined the club’s technical staff as an assistant goalkeeping coach.
Katie Johnson
Angel City forward Katie Johnson also announced her retirement from soccer at the end of last year. The 30-year-old spent her entire senior career in the NWSL and represented the likes of Seattle Reign and San Diego Wave.
Becky Sauerbrunn
Former USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn confirmed her retirement from soccer last month. The 39-year-old is one of the greatest defenders in the nation’s history, amassing over 200 caps with the USWNT.
She spent the final years of her club career with the Portland Thorns having previously played for FC Kansas City and Utah Royals.
Rosella Ayane
Tottenham Hotspur forward Rosella Ayane has returned to her parent club this month following her loan spell with the Chicago Red Stars. The Morocco international moved to the NWSL on a short-term basis back in August until the end of the 2024 campaign.
Julia Bianchi
Chicago Stars defensive midfielder Julia Bianchi did not have an option in her contract for 2025, which means she became a free agent. She has since joined SC Internacional back in her homeland Brazil.
Ally Cook
Chicago Stars opted against exercising the 2025 option in 24-year-old rookie forward Ally Cook’s contract which made her a free agent. She has now joined USL Super League side Spokane Zephyr based in Washington.
Andressa Alves
Brazilian Andressa Alves has departed Houston Dash after a little over a year with the club following her arrival in June 2023. Prior to her move to the NWSL, she represented European sides AS Roma and Barcelona.
Now, as a free agent, she has returned to Brazil and has signed with Corinthians.
Madison Ayson
Madison Ayson signed a short-term contract with Houston Dash in April last year and that deal has now expired. The 24-year-old has departed the NWSL as a free agent and joined Canberra United in the Australian W-League.
Croix Soto
Houston Dash has also parted ways with 24-year-old defender Croix Soto following the expiration of her contract. She has signed for Canadian club AFC Toronto in the Northern Super League.
Stine Ballisager Pedersen
Danish international Stine Ballisager Pedersen initially joined Kansas City Current in the summer of 2023 but the club has now confirmed her departure as a free agent. The defender returned to Europe and signed for Italian side Fiorentina through 2026.
Parker Goins
Forward Paker Goins was among the Racing Louisville players to be out of contract. She has since signed for Tampa Bay Sun for the remainder of the 2024-25 USL Super League season.
Quinn
After six seasons with Seattle Reign FC, Canada international Quinn has departed the club as a free agent. The 29-year-old has signed for Vancouver Rise FC as they build their roster for the inaugural Northern Super League season.
Quinn was part of the Canada squad that won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 and has amassed over 100 senior appearances for their national team.
Nikki Stanton
Another of Seattle Reign’s former players to make the move to Vancouver Rise as a free agent is 34-year-old midfielder Nikki Stanton. She first moved to the NWSL in 2014 when she joined Sky Blue FC, now known as NJ/NY Gotham, before she went on to represent the likes of the Chicago Stars, and most recently Seattle Reign.
Amirah Ali
Amirah Ali first joined the San Diego Wave in 2022 but became a free agent at the end of last season. The 26-year-old has now made the move to Europe where she signed for Liga F club Valencia in Spain.
Annaig Butel
French soccer player Annaig Butel joined Washington Spirit in the summer of 2023 but her contract expired at the end of ’24. The 32-year-old has now returned to her homeland and signed for FC Fleury.
Lena Silano
After being selected as the 34th pick by the Washington Spirit in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Lena Silano’s contract expired at the end of last year. The 24-year-old forward has embarked on a new chapter in Spain with Liga F said UD Tenerife.