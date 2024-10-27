Every Real Madrid Player to Win the Ballon d'Or
Over the better part of the last century, eight Real Madrid legends have taken home the Ballon d'Or.
Every year, the best soccer player in the world receives the Ballon d'Or award. The prestigious honor goes to the superstar who delivered on the biggest stages for his club and often, his country as well. Previous winners have earned the award after playing an integral role in a winning campaign, including the Champions League, World Cup and Copa América.
In the years since the inaugural Ballon d'Or went to Stanley Matthews in 1956, players from teams across the globe have added the award to their trophy cabinets. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied with the most Ballon d'Or wins (12) in history, mainly thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance in the sport.
Beyond Ronaldo, though, there are seven other Real Madrid players who claimed the ultimate individual prize in soccer.
- Karim Benzema (2022)
- Luka Modrić (2018)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013)
- Fabio Cannavaro (2006)
- Ronaldo Nazário (2002)
- Luís Figo (2000)
- Alfredo Di Stéfano (1959, 1957)
- Raymond Kopa (1958)
Karim Benzema is the most recent Real Madrid player to take home the Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman won the award for his role in helping Los Blancos win La Liga and the Champions League in 2022. The striker scored 15 UCL goals to secure Real Madrid's 14th Champions League title.
Luka Modrić made history in 2018 when he became the first player to win the award after 10 years of Messi and Ronaldo trading the trophy. Not only was the midfielder part of Real Madrid's Champions League three-peat, but he also led Croatia to the World Cup final.
Of course, the bulk of Real Madrid's 12 Ballon d'Or wins comes from Ronaldo. The Portugal international won the award four times while presenting Los Blancos. Three of Ronaldo's four Champions League titles with the club led to another three Ballon d'Or awards for one of the greatest players of all time.
Along with Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stéfano is the only Real Madrid player to ever win the award more than once. The icon took home the award in 1957 and 1959; he was beat out by his teammate, Raymond Kopa in 1958.