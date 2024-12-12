Every Team Eliminated From the 2024-25 Champions League
The 2024-25 Champions League league phase is almost over as every team has just two games remaining in the first round of the competition. As such, three teams have already been officially eliminated from the competition.
As Liverpool and Barcelona punched their tickets to the next round of the competition this week, and potentially a bye to the round of 16 depending on how the last two matchdays play out, three teams were officially eliminated. Twenty-nine teams still remain in the competition vying for the last 22 spots, but the amount of games left is dwindling fast. Just six points are up for grabs and big clubs could be on the outside looking in.
Every Team to Qualify for the 2024-25 Champions League Knockout Stage
Every Team Eliminated From the 2024-25 Champions League
The three teams already eliminated from the Champions League after Wednesday, Dec. 11 are:
- RB Leipzig
- Slovan Bratislava
- Young Boys
Each team lost its first six games and currently have zero points. With the gap to the 24th spot, currently held by Dinamo Zagreb, at eight points, Leipzig, Bratislava and Young Boys can't amass enough points to move on to the next round.
The new format altered the group stage to operate more like a domestic league table. Each team plays eight games earning three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. After eight games, the top 24 teams move on to the next round. The top eight go even further earning a bye directly to the round of 16.
Given each team is playing more games this year, UEFA removed the Europa League drop down aspect of the opening round. If you are not in a top 24 place by the end of the last game, then you are completely eliminated from UEFA competitions. In years prior the teams that finished third in groups would drop down into the Europa League, UEFA's second tier competition.
Now, that's it. Season's over in Europe.
Just two games remain and some big clubs could be on the outside looking in before the knockout stage gets started. Real Madrid and Manchester City are 20th and 22nd respectively on nine and eight points. Just goal differential keeps Manchester City two places higher than Dinamo Zagreb who would be the last team to qualify if the league phase ended today.
One team currently set to miss out? Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 side has just seven points through six games and needs all six points remaining to massively increase their prospects of qualifying.