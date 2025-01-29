Every Team Qualified for the 2024–25 Champions League Knockout Stage
The Champions League action is heating up as we head into the knockout stage.
The league phase concluded Jan. 29 with 24 teams moving on to the bracket. The remaining 12 teams were eliminated from the competition with no option of dropping down into the Europa League like in previous years. Their European campaigns are over and they must wait until next season for Champions League nights, if they qualify, that is.
Here's the full list of teams that are moving on to the Champions League knockout stage:
- Liverpool
- Barcelona
- Arsenal
- Inter Milan
- Atletico Madrid
- Leverkusen
- Lille
- Aston Villa
- Atalanta
- Dortmund
- Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich
- AC Milan
- PSV
- PSG
- Benfica
- Monaco
- Brest
- Feyenoord
- Juventus
- Celtic
- Manchester City
- Sporting
- Club Brugge
The top eight teams there earn a direct bye to the round of 16 while the remaining 16 play a two-leg playoff to advance. Teams will know their opponents when the playoff draw takes place on Friday.
The biggest surprise for most will be Manchester City squeaking in to the knockout stage needing a win against Club Brugge on the final day. Their 22nd place finish means they'll have to play Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the play-off. An immensely difficult draw for a team that has struggled heavily this season without Rodri.
By the end of the playoff, eight more teams will be eliminated as the round of 16 begins.