When is the 2025 Women's Euro Final?
The stakes have never been higher as Switzerland prepares to host the14th edition of the UEFA Women's European Championships this summer with 16 nations ready to enter the fight for the silverware.
The tournament will take place between July 2-27, and will be spread across eight different host cities. Basel's St-Jakob Park will host the opening match of the tournament, as well as the final on the closing day.
England will aim to defend their European title after defeating Germany at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 tournament. Competition debutants Wales and Poland will be eager to leave a lasting impression after qualifying for their very first European Championships.
Unlike the men's competition which features 24 nations, the women's edition will see 16 countries compete in the race for European glory. This means that the quarter-finals will take place immediately after the group stages, followed by the semi-finals and then the final.
What are the Women's Euro 2025 Groups?
The draw for the group stages of the 2025 European Championships took place back in December at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre.
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Switzerland
Spain
Germany
France
Iceland
Portugal
Poland
England
Norway
Belgium
Denmark
Wales
Finland
Italy
Sweden
Netherlands
When is the Women's Euro 2025 Final?
The 2025 Women's European Championships final will take place on July 27 at Basel's St-Jakob Park.
The 22 day tournament will conclude with the two best teams in Europe battling it out for football's greatest continental honor.
Opened in 2001, St-Jakob Park is the largest football stadium in Switzerland, holding a capacity of 38,512 seats in total. The stadium is no stranger to major tournaments having hosted six fixtures in the 2008 men's European Championships.
Women's Euro 2025 Schedule & Key Dates
Event/Round
Dates
Group Stages
July 2-13
Quarterfinals
July 16-19
Semifinals
July 22-23
Final
July 27
Women's Euro Final Venue History
Year
Stadium
Country
2022
Wembley Stadium
England
2017
De Grolsch Veste
Netherlands
2013
Friends Arena
Sweden
2009
Olympic Stadium
Finland
2005
Ewood Park
England
2001
Donaustadion
Germany