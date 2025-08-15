Every USMNT Player Competing in the 2025–26 Premier League
The English Premier League is back for another season, and the 2025–26 campaign will see several American players take on the competition.
While some have recently departed the Premier League, like goalkeeper Matt Turner, who returned to Major League Soccer, there are still five USMNT-eligible players lacing up this season.
Among the Americans are three regular national team players in Leeds United’s Brendan Aaronson, AFC Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.
Burnley midfielder Luca Koleosho also remains eligible for the USMNT.
Here’s a look at each of the American talents playing in the 2025-26 Premier League season, which begins Aug. 15.
Every American in the 2025-26 Premier League
Player
Club
Hometown
Brendan Aaronson
Leeds United
Medford, New Jersey
Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
Wappingers Falls, New York
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
Birmingham, Alabama
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
Milton Keynes, England
Luca Koleosho
Burnley
Norwalk, Connecticut
Brendan Aaronson—Leeds United (Midfielder)
A product of the famed Philadelphia Union MLS Academy, Aaronson returns to Leeds United despite a summer filled with transfer rumors. Since joining the club in July 2022, the Medford, New Jersey native has played 87 games, scoring 10 goals and five assists.
In addition to his club play, he has 53 USMNT caps and recently played five games at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Tyler Adams—AFC Bournemouth (Midfielder)
A key piece in Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT setup, Adams was one of the few mainstay USMNT players to commit to the 2025 Gold Cup campaign. He has 50 caps for the national team, and has made 102 appearances for Bournemouth since signing in 2023.
Luca Koleosho—Burnley (Winger)
Koleosho, 20, has plenty of options for his international future. Currently, the winger represents Italy’s U-21s, but has earned callups to the Canadian men’s national team, and is also eligible to represent the U.S. and Nigeria.
In the summer of 2025, he scored once in five appearances with Italy at the U-21 Euros. Now, he returns to Burnley, where he looks to build on his previous 45 appearances with the club.
Chris Richards—Crystal Palace (Center back)
One of the most important players for Crystal Palace and the USMNT, Richards helped the Eagles win the 2025 FA Cup last season and lifted the 2025 Community Shield to start the 2025-26 campaign.
Already with 73 appearances for Crystal Palace and 31 caps with the U.S ahead of the season, the 25-year-old will be a key piece at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Antonee Robinson—Fulham (Left back)
The longest tenured Premier League player among the Americans, Antonee Robinson, returns to Fulham for his fifth season after making his way to Craven Cottage for the first time in 2020.
At 28, he has already established himself as a key piece of the USMNT. He has 50 caps for the Stars and Stripes, in addition to his 189 appearances for Fulham, where he plays with fellow Concacaf star Raúl Jiménez of Mexico.