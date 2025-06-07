Everything You Need to Know About the Canadian Shield Tournament: Toronto’s World Cup Preview
Canada’s men’s national team is set to start their summer with highly anticipated clashes against Ukraine and the Ivory Coast this weekend at BMO Field in Toronto, as part of the newly inaugurated Canadian Shield tournament.
Canada Soccer, in partnership with Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, have organized the tournament as a lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, allowing Canada and the visiting nations of Ukraine, New Zealand and the Ivory Coast to face opponents outside of their confederations.
While Ukraine and the Ivory Coast, the two teams Canada will face in the tournament, are still in the midst of their 2026 World Cup qualifying efforts, New Zealand has already secured its spot, having advanced through the Oceania qualifiers. Canada has already qualified as a host nation, alongside the United States and Mexico.
The new annual four-team tournament will crown a champion at the end of the weekend, after each team plays twice on June 7 and June 10, before head coach Jesse Marsch and Canada look ahead to the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Among the superstar players at the tournament are Canada’s Jonathan David, who is set to leave Ligue 1’s Lille after five seasons, New Zealand and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, Ukraine and Arsenal midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ivory Coast’s Sébastien Haller, who plays his club soccer for Utrecht.
Here’s everything you need to know for the tournament.
When is the Canadian Shield?
The Canadian Shield is in Toronto, Canada, at BMO Field, the home of MLS club Toronto FC and will feature four games across two matchdays.
- Saturday, June 7: Canada vs. Ukraine—3:30 pm ET/12:30 p.m. PT
- Saturday, June 7: Ivory Coast vs. New Zealand—7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
- Tuesday, June 10: New Zealand vs. Ukraine—5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
- Tuesday, June 10: Canada vs. Ivory Coast—8:30 pm ET/5:30 p.m. PT
How Can a Team Win the Canadian Shield?
The Canadian Shield may not be a full round robin, but there is still a trophy up for grabs. Teams will be awarded three points for a win in 90 minutes. Should the match be tied, teams will advance to a penalty shootout, where the winning team will receive two points and the losing side, one point.
The team with the most points at the end of the tournament will claim the inaugural Canadian Shield.
How to Watch the Canadian Shield on TV
Country
Channel
Canada
TSN, OneSoccer, FuboTV
USA
Fubo TV, FS1
Rest of World
FIFA+
What You Need to Know About Canada
- FIFA Rank: No. 30
- Manager: Jesse Marsch
Canada’s men's national team is looking to continue taking steps towards next year’s World Cup, and organizing a tournament like the Canadian Shield allows them to take on challenging opponents on home soil.
After the Canadian Shield, they look towards the Concacaf Gold Cup, with hopes of winning a first national team trophy since Canada won the Gold Cup in 2000 and continuing the momentum from their run to the semifinals at the 2024 Copa América.
Led by manager Jesse Marsch, Canada can turn to several superstars at the Canadian Shield, including potent strikers Jonathan David and Promise David, as well as midfielders Ismaël Koné and Stephen Eustáquio, among others.
What You Need to Know About Ukraine
- FIFA Rank: No. 25
- Manager: Sergiy Rebrov
Ukraine are looking to bring their poise and recent UEFA sucess to Toronto, coming into the tournament as the highest-ranked team in the FIFA World Ranking.
While they have not qualified for a FIFA World Cup since 2006, they have been a constant presence at European Championships over the last four editions, after never reaching the tournament prior to 2012. At the same time, they’ve also had forays into UEFA Nations League A, despite spending most of their time in League B.
Manager Sergiy Rebrov won't be able to turn to Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, Roma’s Artem Dovbyk, and Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, but still has several stars coming to Canada, including Bournemouth defender Illya Zabarnyi and Arsenal midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Off the pitch, they will also have ample support in the stands at BMO Field, with much of the Canadian public standing alongside Ukraine in their ongoing conflict with Russia, in addition to a large diaspora of Ukranian Canadians.
What You Need to Know about the Ivory Coast
- FIFA Rank: 41
- Manager: Emerse Faé
This might not be the Ivory Coast of past eras, with Didier Drogba and other world-class superstars, but the reigning African Cup of Nations champions bring an edge to the Canadian Shield.
At the same time, they are in the midst of their own FIFA World Cup qualification battle, looking to return to the tournament after missing out in 2018 and 2022—a dry spell following their qualification in 2006, 2010, and 2014.
So far, things are looking good, as they sit atop their qualifying group with a looming match against Gabon, which will likely decide if they win their group and advance to the World Cup or to the intercontinental playoffs.
For this week though, they turn their focus away from African matchups as they play outside CAF for the first time since 2022, hoping to spark some further form ahead of games within their confedation and a hopeful path towards next summer.
While they come without much experience in defense, their attack could cause havoc against both Canada and New Zealand, with the European standout talents of Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangaré, Villarreal’s Nicolas Pépé and Utrecht's Sébastien Haller, among others.
Led by manager Emerse Faé, the Ivory Coast will be a fun team to watch in Toronto, and one that could end the tournament with the title.
What You Need to Know About New Zealand
- FIFA Rank: 86
- Manager: Darren Bazeley
New Zealand are among the few teams in the world to have already punched their ticket to FIFA World Cup 2026, swiftly navigating their way through the OFC Qualifiers and beating New Caledonia in a playoff final to return to the big dance for the fist time since South Africa 2010.
While New Zealand don't have many superstars, all eyes will be on Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood after he scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season, helping Forest to a seventh place finish.
Outside of their striker, look for manager Darren Bazeley to turn to contributions from Portland Timbers defender Finn Sirman, Olympiacos midfielder Marko Stamenić and Saint-Étienne attacker Ben Old.