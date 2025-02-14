Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Season 4
Apple TV+ has been home to some outstanding series since its launch in late 2019, including the critically acclaimed "Severance" and the dystopian science fiction drama "Silo."
None, however, have been as successful as "Ted Lasso," Jason Sudeikis' beloved soccer comedy which follows an optimistic American coach hired to lead struggling English team AFC Richmond.
On top of being one of Apple TV+’s most-streamed shows, it remains the only one to have won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series.
With its third season having concluded in May 2023, fans have long wondered when—or if—"Ted Lasso" will return for a fourth season. Fortunately, there’s now an update.
Here’s everything we know.
Will There be a Ted Lasso Season 4?
Though Apple TV has yet to make an official announcement, multiple reports suggest that "Ted Lasso" will indeed return for a fourth season.
Deadline first broke the news in Aug. 2024, revealing that Warner Bros. Television had picked up contract options for three original cast members: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent).
In October, The Production List, maintained by the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), listed Ted Lasso (Series 4) as either in production or development, specifying a "shoot date" of Jan. 6, 2025.
Later the same month, Channing Dungey, who serves as Warner Bros TV Group’s chairman and CEO, told Variety: "We are in conversations about season four, and they are very exciting conversations, but it’s still early days."
"We had always been clear that there wasn’t going to be more 'Ted Lasso' if Jason and the team weren’t feeling excited about it, and I can tell you first-hand that he’s in a place where he’s feeling really excited and feels good about it," she said.
Most recently, Sigmund Judge, host of Apple TV podcast Magic Rays of Light, shared on X that filming in London is now scheduled to begin in May or June.
The Plot: What Could Happen in Season 4?
The first three seasons of "Ted Lasso" centered on the titular character’s journey as the manager of AFC Richmond’s men’s team.
However, Season 3’s finale saw Lasso step down as head coach, and in a pivotal moment, club owner Rebecca Walton was encouraged to launch a women’s team—a proposal she eagerly accepted.
According to Judge, Season 4 will shift focus to the formation of Richmond’s women’s team, marking a fresh chapter for the series.
Returning Cast and New Characters
As reported by Deadline, Waddingham, Swift, and Goldstein are set to reprise their roles as Rebecca Walton, Leslie Higgins, and Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso" Season 4.
The outlet also claimed in August that Warner Bros. was expected to approach Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, and Jason Sudeikis about returning as Coach Beard, Keeley Jones, and Lasso himself. Dungey’s recent comments seem to confirm that Sudeikis will be involved in some capacity.
Nick Mohammed, who portrays Nathan Shelley, AFC Richmond’s former kitman-turned-assistant coach, has also strongly hinted at his return.
In January, he posted a video on X explaining that some of his "Show Pony" tour dates had been rescheduled due to filming conflicts. At one point, he briefly held up a sign that read “BELIEVE”—a clear nod to Season 3 of "Ted Lasso."
However, Phil Dunster will not be returning as Jamie Tartt. According to Deadline, his contract was not renewed due to scheduling conflicts, as the 32-year-old is currently committed to "The Devil’s Hour" on Prime Video and Apple TV’s "Surface."
How to Watch Ted Lasso Season 4
Season 4 of "Ted Lasso" should stream exclusively on AppleTV+.
As with previous seasons, new episodes are expected to premiere weekly. Season 1 featured 10 episodes, while Seasons 2 and 3 each had 12.
In the United States, an Apple TV+ subscription costs $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. In the United Kingdom, the service is available for £8.99 per month.