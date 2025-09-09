Ex-MLS Star ‘Handed’ Lionel Messi’s No. 10 Shirt for Argentina
Former Atlanta United star Thiago Almada will reportedly don Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 shirt in Argentina’s clash with Ecuador.
Emotions ran high in Buenos Aires on Thursday night when Messi played his final competitive fixture for Argentina on home soil. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged a brace in La Albiceleste’s 3–0 victory over Venezuela, fulfilling an ending he “always dreamed of” in his native country.
The match was also the final World Cup Qualifier of Messi’s legendary career; the 38-year-old did not make the trip to Ecuador with Argentina, leaving his No. 10 up for grabs.
According to ESPN, Lionel Scaloni is giving the honor to Almada. The 24-year-old wore the number 16 last time out against Venezuela, but will now get to briefly inherit Argentina’s No. 10 shirt from one of the greatest players in history.
Almada has experience playing with 10 on his back for Argentina. The winger wore the number during his days representing La Albiceleste’s U-23 squad at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
For the senior team, though, this will be a monumental first for Almada. The pressure will be on the Atlético Madrid man to live up to the legacy and expectations of the number, even if Argentina have already punched their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Almada comes into La Albiceleste’s match against Ecuador with just 11 senior international caps to his name. In his last three appearances for Argentina, though, the forward recorded one goal and two assists.
Of course, Messi will take back the number 10 in his next appearance for Argentina. The Barcelona legend might have bid farewell to playing competitively on his home soil, but he is still the leader of the Argentina national team hoping to win back-to-back World Cup titles.