FA Cup 2024–25 Fifth Round Draw: All Fixtures
The fifth round of the 2024–25 FA Cup has now been drawn as we said goodbye to Liverpool and Chelsea in the previous stage of competition.
Liverpool was the biggest shock of the tournament so far losing to Plymouth Argyle. Miron Muslic's side kept a clean sheet at home against albeit a heavily rotated side. Still, the Premier League leaders going out this early in the competition against the last place team from the EFL Championship was a big upset.
Chelsea were also eliminated losing to Brighton while Tottenham Hotspur were bounced by Aston Villa. Ange Postecoglou's opportunities to win silverware in his second season are running out after being eliminated from both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the space of four days.
Manchester United remain in the competition as the cup holders while Manchester City could save their season by lifting the cup once again.
Things will change in the fifth round moving forward with the introduction of VAR onwards. There was a controversial moment from the fourth round in Manchester United's victory over Leicester City. Replay showed Harry Maguire might've been offside on the set piece that resulted in his game-winning goal.
Here is the full draw for the FA Cup fifth round, which begins on February 8.
FA Cup 2024–25 Fifth Round: Full Draw
- Preston North End vs. Burnley
- Aston Villa vs. Cardiff City
- Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace vs. Millwall
- Manchester United vs. Fulham
- Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion
- Bournemouth vs. Wolves
- Manchester City vs. Plymouth Argyle
- Exeter City or Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town