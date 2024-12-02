FA Cup 2024-25 Third Round Fixtures: Full List
The matchups for the third round of the FA Cup 2024–25 are officially set.
The remaining 64 teams in the FA Cup learned their fate during a live draw at Old Trafford, the home of the reigning winners. Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin read out the upcoming 32 games set to unfold in the new year, and some of the Premier League's best teams will come face to face in the competition's third round.
The headlining match of the upcoming set of fixtures is undoubtedly Arsenal vs. Manchester United. The Gunners are no strangers to facing top EPL competition in the tournament; last season, Mikel Arteta's men were eliminated by Manchester City in the fourth round. Now, Arsenal must prepare to face the defending FA Cup champions just one month after it hosts the Red Devils in the Premier League.
Along with the Premier League bout, check out every other game coming in the third round of the FA Cup.
FA Cup 2024–25 Third Round Fixtures
- Southampton vs. Swansea
- Arsenal vs. Manchester United
- Exeter vs. Oxford
- Leyton Orient vs. Derby County
- Reading vs. Burnley
- Aston Villa vs. West Ham
- Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Manchester City vs. Salford City
- Millwall vs. Dagenham & Redbridge
- Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley
- Bristol City vs. Wolves
- Preston vs. Charlton
- Chelsea vs. Morecambe
- Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn
- Bournemouth vs. West Brom
- Mansfield Town vs. Wigan Athletic
- Tamworth vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Hull vs. Doncaster
- Sunderland vs. Stoke City
- Leicester City vs. QPR
- Brentford vs. Plymouth Argyle
- Coventry City vs. Sheffield Wednesday
- Newcastle United vs. Bromley
- Everton vs. Peterborough
- Wycombe vs. Portsmouth
- Birmingham City vs. Lincoln City
- Leeds United vs. Harrogate
- Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town
- Sheffield United vs. Cardiff City
- Ipswich Town vs. Bristol Rovers
- Fulham vs. Watford
- Crystal Palace vs. Stockport