Fans Call for Gregg Berhalter's Job After Colombia Routs United States in Friendly
The United States men's national soccer team played an international friendly against Colombia on Saturday as both teams prepare for Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite the United States starting 11 players from Europe's five most prominent leagues for the first time, not much went well for the Americans. Colombia took a 2–0 lead in the game's first 19 minutes and ran away with a 5–1 win, the biggest margin in a loss of coach Gregg Berhalter's tenure on the United States sidelines.
No team had scored five goals against the United States since Mexico in the 2009 Gold Cup final. It was the United States' first time losing by four or more goals since a 4–0 loss to Costa Rica in 2016 that led to the firing of then-coach Jurgen Klinsmann.
Berhalter, who was hired as the USMNT head coach in 2018, was appointed last summer to lead the Americans to the 2026 World Cup. U.S. soccer fans weren't happy with Saturday's result, however, and their calls for a coaching change grew louder.
The United States will face Brazil on Wednesday for another friendly match ahead of Copa America, which is scheduled to begin June 20.