FC Juarez vs. Club America: Liga MX Apertura 2025 Preview, Predictions, Lineups
The Liga MX Apertura 2025 season kicks off and FC Juarez hosting Club América headlines the action of the opening day of the season.
Juárez surprised many with their run to the Play-In game during the Clausura 2025. Despite the heartbreaking end to their season, Martín Varini's side will hope to keep building a solid project in the Uruguayan's second full season.
Club América saw their reign over Liga MX end with a Clausura 2025 final loss to Toluca. André Jardine cemented a dynasty by winning three straight titles and reaching the final four times in a row. Now, Las Águilas will be motivated to recapture the throne of Mexico's top-flight.
The wait for the return of Liga MX action is over. América's trip to the border city to face the up-and-coming Juárez should be an intriguing matchup for fans.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to this Liga MX clash.
What Time Does FC Juarez vs. Club América Kick-Off?
- Location: Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Kick-Off Time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT
- Referee: Ismael López
FC Juárez vs. Club América Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- FC Juárez: 1 win
- Club América: 4 wins
Last Meeting: América 4–0 Juárez (Feb. 1, 2025) - Liga MX Clausura 2025
Current Form (All Competitions)
FC Juárez
Club América
Juárez 1–1 Pumas - 4/27/25
LAFC 2–1 América - 5/31/25
Juárez 0–2 Querétaro - 4/20/25
Toluca 2–0 América - 5/25/25
Juárez 2–2 Necaxa - 4/15/25
América 0–0 Toluca - 5/22/25
Pumas 0–0 Juárez - 4/12/25
América 2-1 Cruz Azul - 5/18/25
Atlas 1–1 Juárez - 4/5/25
Cruz Azul 1–0 América - 5/15/25
How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Club America on TV?
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
FS1, Fox Deportes, NBC Universo, Fubo
Mexico
Azteca 7, Caliente TV, Tubi
FC Juarez Team News
Juárez are coming off their best season in club history. The 24 points Juárez scored in the Clausura 2025 are the most they've tallied in a single season in their decade long history. They were a penalty shootout against Pumas away from making their debut appearance in the semifinals.
There are high-expectations for 33-year-old manager Varini's second full season in charge. With the acquisition of winger Ricardinho, a man that helped Santa Clara finish fifth in the Primeira Liga a season ago, Juárez could potentially improve on their Clausura 2025 effort.
However, this is still one of the most modest teams in Liga MX and are still a long ways to go to be considered serious contenders for the title.
FC Juarez Predicted Lineup vs. Club America
FC Juarez Predicted Lineup vs. Club America (4-2-3-1): Jurado; Garcia, Murillo, Mosquera, Mayorga; Guilherme, Torres; Ricardinho, Madson, Zaldívar; Estupiñán
Club America Team News
América's lone objective heading into the Apertura 2025 is to reclaim the throne of Mexican soccer which belonged to them since the end of 2023. Jardine's side have reached the league final each of the past four seasons and will be determined to do so again.
Still, they enter the first game of the season against Juárez with a number of notable absentees. Luis Malagón and Israel Réyes won't feature since they were given some rest days after helping Mexico win the 2025 Gold Cup less than a week ago.
Captain and club legend Henry Martín since he's still nursing an injury that compromised him towards the end of last season. The future of midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo is still very much in the air, with the Spaniard generating interest from a number of La Liga teams. Brian Rodríguez is in a similar situation as well, with a return to MLS appearing to be in the works.
América won't have their strongest lineup in their season debut, still, they've got more than enough talent to start the campaign with a positive result.
Club America Predicted Lineup vs. FC Juarez
Club América Predicted Lineup vs. FC Juarez (4-3-3): Cota; Álvarez, Juárez, Cáceres, Orquín; Dos Santos, Sánchez, Gutiérrez; Violante, Zendejas, Dávila.
FC Juarez vs. Club America Score Prediction
As is the case generally during the early portion of every Liga MX season, both teams will be rusty and still far from their peak level.
Still, there's a massive gap in individual quality between both teams, even with América having some key pieces unavailable. Las Águilas have never lost in any of their visits to Juárez and, although facing them on Matchday 1 opens the door for unpredictability, the trend should continue.
América's talent advantage will be the difference-maker on the night and Jardine's side will begin the Apertura 2025 with a victory.
Prediction: FC Juárez 0–2 Club América