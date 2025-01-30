FCSB 0-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Red Devils Go Unbeaten in Europa League
Manchester United completed an unbeaten Europa League league phase by defeating FCSB on the final day.
With the victory, the Red Devils earned a bye straight to the round of 16 avoiding a two-legged playoff to qualify. A big boost for Ruben Amorim's side given he took over the team mid-campaign following the firing of Erik ten Hag. Not to mention, an overall confidence boost in his project moving forward for fans.
It took the Red Devils until the second half to find the opener through Diogo Dalot, but Kobbie Mainoo added a second just eight minutes after the Portuguese defender. Amorim will be happy with the clean sheet as well as attention turns back to the Premier League.
Player ratings from the Red Devils' victory below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. FCSB (3-4-3)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Altay Bayindir
8.2/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.2/10
CB: Lisandro Martinez
7.9/10
CB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.8/10
RWB: Diogo Dalot
8.3/10
CM: Toby Collyer
7.1/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
8.3/10
LWB: Tyrell Malacia
6.8/10
RW: Christian Eriksen
7.4/10
LW: Kobbie Mainoo
8.5/10
ST: Rasmus Hojlund
6.3/10
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (46' for Malacia)
8.1/10
SUB: Amad Diallo (46' for Collyer)
6.8/10
SUB: Leny Yoro (71' for Martinez)
6.4/10
SUB: Casemiro (71' for Eriksen)
6.4/10
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (80' for Hojlund)
6.0/10