Fernando Gago Officially Out as Chivas Manager
Club Guadalajara put out a statement announcing the departure of manager Fernando Gago effective immediately.
"In the last hours, Gago communicated to the directors his decision to go back to Argentina along with his staff," the statement says.
Three paragraphs, no farewells or good luck wishes for a man that leaves Chivas in need of a new coach more than halfway through the Liga MX season.
The rumors and reports of Gago's possible departure to go and become the manager of Boca Juniors—a club he was captain of—began to build last week. However, before and after Chivas's 2–3 loss to Atlas on Saturday's Clásico Tapatío, Gago denied any approach from Boca Juniors.
"Nobody has contacted me, I don't know where this information is coming from," Gago said in an interview with Telemundo on Saturday. "I haven't had contact with anybody from any other club. People close to me, people in my staff, nobody has had contact with another club. I haven't had an offer from anyone," Gago said, denying all of the reports that had come out about Boca Juniors approaching him to become the new team manager.
"No doubt (my plan is to finish the season with Chivas), I have a contract with the club," Gago added.
Five days later and that contract no longer exists and Gago is on his way to Argentina where all the reports coming from the country already have him sitting in Boca Juniors's bench after the termination clause on his contract was exercised. Argentine journalist Gastón Edul even reported that Gago had already said yes to the proposed contract and decided on the staff that would go with him to Boca Juniors since Tuesday, Oct. 1—four days before Gago's comments to Telemundo.
The Gago era is over in Chivas. The manager was in charge of the team for less than a year where he managed 38 games with 17 wins, 10 losses and 11 draws. Gago took Chivas to the semi-final of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 season, where he feel against bitter rival and eventual champion Club América.
Chivas will now have to use this international break to quickly appoint a new manager. The team hasn't won any of its last three league games and are ninth in the standings, barely hanging on to a playoff spot with six games to go.