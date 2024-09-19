Feyenoord 0–4 Bayer Leverkusen Recap: Nightmare Champions League Start for Santiago Giménez
Feyenoord opened its Champions League campaign with a brutal 0–4 loss to Bundesliga champion, Bayer Leverkusen.
It only took German star Florian Wirtz five minutes to open the scoring. He got the ball inside Feyenoord’s half and took off toward goal. Before he reached the 18-yard-box, he fired a shot that didn’t have much power, but placed far out of reach for goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther.
Wirtz announced his arrival to the CL in style, scoring a first half brace in an all-around Man of the Match performance. Leverkusen fired on all cylinders, a goal by Alejandro Grimaldo and an own goal by Wellenreuther capped off a 4-0 first-half for the German team.
Feyenoord were better in the second half, but the damage was already done. Xabi Alonso’s team comfortably managed the advantage, closing spaces, protecting the four goal lead until time ran out.
It was a frustrating game for Santiago Giménez, who failed to tally a single shot. Feyenoord created no chances for the Mexican national team player, who was surrounded throughout the match by the three Leverkusen defenders. He made numerous runs trying to catch the back-line off-guard, but Alonso’s defense stood its ground well, and the long balls played for Santi failed to arrive at his feet.
'El Bebote' remains goalless in his last three games with the brace against PEC Zwolle in Eredivisie’s Matchweek 2 being his only goals of the season. The departure of manager Arne Slot to Liverpool has not gone unnoticed with Feyenoord struggling in the early season. Brian Priske’s team has only won one of four Eredivisie games, and after today’s defeat it’s allowed nine goals in five matches.
Feyenoord will try to bounce back this weekend when it hosts NAC Breda in the Eredivisie. The club from Rotterdam will have to find its form quickly, with a difficult visit to Girona on Oct. 2 for CL Matchweek 2 looming large.