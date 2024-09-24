Feyenoord Announces Santiago Gimenez Will Be Out for Three Months
Feyenoord have confirmed that Santiago Giménez is expected to miss three months with a thigh injury.
In a huge blow for Feyenoord and the Mexican national team, Giménez could very well miss the rest of 2024. The Mexican international picked up the injury in the first half of Sunday’s Eredivisie game between Feyenoord and NAC Breda and had to leave the game on a stretcher. It was clear right away that this wasn’t a minor issue.
The Dutch club released a statement today in which it confirmed the fears of many.
“Santiago Giménez has suffered a thigh injury. Further medical examination has shown that the injury has an expected recovery period of three months."
This timetable means that Giménez will miss Feyenoord’s next five Champions League games in league play as well as Mexico’s friendly against the USMNT in October.
The 23-year-old striker has played in all seven of Feyenoord's games in all competitions in the early season, scoring four times. He also started the two friendlies “El Tri” played during the latest international break.
There was speculation all summer long of Giménez's possible move to a more competitive league; however, in the end it was reported that he opted against a move to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League while a rumored move to Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen never materialized.
The hope was for Giménez to spend another season in the Netherlands. Playing Champions League football once again was considered a priority as he eyes a move to a bigger club for the 2025–26 season.
This injury comes at a very inopportune time for Giménez, who will possibly only get to play two more times in the Champions League campaign and will have half-a-season to showcase a level worthy of a big move. Furthermore, he will miss out on valuable games for the national team in which manager Javier Aguirre will have a chance to look at other options in the No. 9 position, one that is still up for grabs to see who lines up to as the frontrunner to start for the 2026 World Cup.