FIFA Club World Cup Team of the Group Stage: PSG, Bayern and South American Stars
The Club World Cup hasn’t yet blossomed into the spectacle promised by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, but there’s still time for the revamped tournament to capture hearts and minds.
Its grand expansion meant 32 teams started with the hope of claiming global glory, but only 16 remain following the conclusion of the group stages.
Projections of European domination haven’t quite come to pass, with the form of Brazil’s representatives, Mamelodi Sundowns’ exuberance and Auckland City’s point emerging as some of the stories of the tournament so far.
There are things wrong with this expanded competition, no doubt, but the sport’s inherent beauty lies deep within. South American fervency has come to the fore, and stars you perhaps hadn’t heard of before June 14 have dazzled on the sun-kissed American stage.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s Team of the Group Stage at the Club World Cup.
GK: Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal
No goalkeeper recorded three clean sheets during the group stage, but eight recorded two, including Al Hilal’s Yassine Bounou—commonly known as ’Bono’.
Bono played a leading role for Morocco’s history-makers at the 2022 World Cup, and was Sevilla’s penalty saving hero in the 2023 Europa League final.
The goalkeeper has since joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, but remains one of the world’s premier shot-stoppers. His talent has manifested yet again on the big stage this summer, with Bono boasting the second-highest save percentage (91.7%) of all goalkeepers at the tournament who played at least two group stage games.
Only Thibaut Courtois has been more efficient between the sticks (93.3%), but the Belgian didn’t save a penalty to preserve a point for his side on Matchday 1, did he?
CB: Nicolás Otamendi – Benfica
There’s been an array of outstanding centre-back performers at the Club World Cup so far, but perhaps none more impressive than former Manchester City defender Nicolás Otamendi.
It’s been a busy start to the tournament for the Benfica man, who won a penalty and scored against Boca Juniors during the opening round of fixtures to help his team earn a point.
The World Cup winner continues to perform at the highest level, and he was at his very best on Matchday 3 as Bayern Munich were shut out. Otamendi was once regarded as somewhat of a liability in Manchester, but he’s come of age in Lisbon and his maturity has been on full display in the U.S.
No player won more aerial duels during the group stage than the Argentine (14).
CB: Thiago Silva – Fluminense
Thiago Silva is 40-years-old, by the way.
Fluminense took on Borussia Dortmund in their opening group game, and many expected the in-form Germans to ease past the Brazilians. However, Fluminense were dominant in the stalemate, with only some outstanding stops from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel preventing them from snatching a memorable victory.
While Fluminense and, in particular, Jhon Arias, impressed with their work in transition, Silva was an immovable force in defence. Despite his age, the veteran moves like he never escaped his apex. The fundamentals will never disappear, and he’s marshalled his defence expertly at the tournament so far.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni – Inter
You can’t mention the best defenders in the world and not bring up Alessandro Bastoni in discussion.
The Italian defender, who broke out at Inter under Antonio Conte, has been a cornerstone of Inter’s defence for half a decade, and Christian Chivu is set to be the next man to benefit from Basoni’s unique talent.
There aren’t many who can do what Bastoni does. He combines vintage Italian style with the requisite adventure in possession to thrive in this day and age. His consistency in Inter’s defence has impressively stood out amid a period of transition for the Nerazzurri, and Bastoni capped off the group stage with a brilliant solo goal to seal all three points against River Plate.
RWB: Achraf Hakimi – PSG
In truth, there aren’t too many outstanding candidates here.
Achraf Hakimi, however, has continued from where he left off in 2024–25. The marauding Moroccan full-back scored the opening goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter, and he took three games to open his Club World Cup account.
Hakimi was used relentlessly by Luis Enrique last season, and he’s shown no signs of wasting away in the energy sapping conditions facilitated by American heatwaves. The PSG star continues to dominate down the right flank.
CM: Richard Ríos – Palmeiras
Both Jude and Jobe Bellingham are worthy of praise for their starts to the tournament, but we’ve opted for an unfamiliar name in Richard Ríos here.
While much has been made of Chelsea-bound Estêváo Willian, who has looked bright so far, Palmeiras have impressed as a collective and won Group A after fighting back on Matchday 3 to earn a point against Inter Miami.
Ríos was noted pre-tournament as one of the players to keep an eye on, and the Colombian international hasn’t disappointed. He’s an imposing midfield figure who can overwhelm opponents physically but is also blessed with the necessary technique to shine in possession.
Ríos possesses a well-rounded profile, which was on full display during the group stages. He’s one to watch in the knockouts and will undoubtedly occupy a few transfer rumour mills after the tournament.
CM: Enzo Fernández – Chelsea
Chelsea certainly didn’t have it all their own way in the group stages, and they required a 3–0 victory over ES Tunis during the final round of fixtures to qualify behind Flamengo in Group D.
Enzo Fernández, off the back of a productive Premier League season, has continued to threaten in the final third for the Blues. While the Argentine isn’t the type to take over games, Fernández is developing a great sense of timing and a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
He’s recorded three goal contributions at the Club World Cup so far, and was responsible for creating the most ’big chances’ (three) in the group phase.
LWB: Rayan Aït-Nouri – Man City
Much has been made of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Club World Cup so far, especially after they thrashed Juventus 5–2 in their final group game.
After utilising full-backs in midfield and centre-backs as full-backs, it looks as if Guardiola is returning to a more traditional approach after City completed the signing of Rayan Aït-Nouri. One of three new arrivals featuring in the U.S., Aït-Nouri has perhaps been the most exciting of the group despite flashes from both Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki.
The Algerian international gets into this team based on his performance against Juve alone. Aït-Nouri refused to give the ball away as he struck up a deadly dynamic with Jérémy Doku down the left. He was a joy to watch.
RW: Michael Olise – Bayern Munich
Crystal Palace fans certainly knew what Bayern Munich were getting when they signed Michael Olise last summer, but Bayern supporters surely had little hope that the Frenchman would blossom into the bona fide superstar that manifested during his debut campaign.
The lights haven’t been too bright for the self-assured Olise, who plays the game at his own pace no matter the occasion. After helping Bayern reclaim their Bundesliga crown, the winger is now aiming to inspire Vincent Kompany’s side to Club World Cup glory.
He so often looks a class above, with his rhythm and fluency in possession capable of thrusting viewers into a trance. Olise’s campaign started with a cheap brace against Auckland City, but there was nothing cheap about his match-winning display on Matchday 2 against Boca Juniors—arguably the standout individual performance of the tournament so far.
ST: Igor Jesus – Botafogo
Igor Jesus’s rise has been meteoric over the past year, and the Botafogo forward may soon be plying his trade in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.
Forest supporters must be excited with what they’ve seen from the 24-year-old this summer, with Jesus starting his tournament with two goals in two games. His first demonstrated his impressive aerial ability for someone of his size (only Otamendi won more aerial duels than him in the group stages), while his second came against Paris Saint-Germain,
A willing runner, Jesus burst in behind the PSG backline and coolly finished past Gianluigi Donnarumma via a wicked deflection. Given how effective he‘s been leading the line for a Botafogo team reliant on transitions, Jesus seems to be the ideal fit for Nuno Espírito Santo’s Forest.
LW: Kenan Yildiz – Juventus
The Juventus starlet was cruelly denied a hat-trick on Matchday 2 as his first finish against Wydad AC was ruled an own goal. His other two strikes were outstanding and well worthy of acclaim in their own right.
The Turkish starlet’s thumping effort from distance may well be the goal of the tournament so far.
Juve’s No. 10 flickered his brilliance last season but struggled to put together a run of form that suggested he was worthy of inheriting the shirt previous donned by Michel Platini, Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio and Paulo Dybala in Turin.
However, Yildiz’s instinctive magic has come to the fore in the U.S., and Juventus will hope his electric group stage form permeates into knockouts.
