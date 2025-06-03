FIFA Club World Cup Team President Responds to Neymar Jr. Rumors
Less than two weeks separates us from the start of the new-look FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and teams are making an effort to reinforce their rosters ahead of the torunament. Liga MX side Pachuca are one of those teams reportedly setting sights on landing an international superstar: Neymar Jr.
Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte reported earlier today that Pachuca approached Neymar Santos—Neymar Jr.'s father and agent—to learn if the player would be interested in joining the team for the duration of their participation in the Club World Cup.
Pachuca didn't send an official proposal, but the report states that Neymar would be looking for a salary of $5 million (€4.3million) for the duration of the tournament, which would make him the highest paid player ever in the history of a Liga MX club.
Although other outlets like Marca and TUDN picked up and added to the original report, Pachuca's president Armando Martínez spoke to ESPN clearing up the discussion.
"No, there's nothing there [between Pachuca and Neymar]," Martínez said. "We didn't reach out to him and we didn't ask about Neymar. The information isn't true. Definitely, from Pachuca's side, there's nothing, there's no interest. Of course, imagine, he's a great player, but we aren't in the same orbit."
Martínez's words seem to confirm Neymar's next destination won't be in Mexico. The 33-year-old winger's current contract with Santos expires at the end of the month and he's eyeing a possible return to Europe looking to arrive at a high level to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Pachuca, on the other hand, have already agreed to the signing of defender José Castillo from Chivas and the temporary loan of Necaxa's Agustín Palavecino, one of the best midfielders in Liga MX last season, for the duration of the Club World Cup.
Despite Neymar's arrival to Pachuca seemingly out of the question, the Brazilian could still end up playing in the Club World Cup for another club looking to make a marquee signing before the start of the tournament.