FIFA ‘Hire’ Legendary Ring Announcer for Club World Cup Final Four
FIFA are reported to have roped in legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer to raise the atmosphere at the remainder of the Club World Cup, as the tournament hits the final four.
Both semifinals and the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, starting with Chelsea against Fluminense on Tuesday. Real Madrid will then go up against European champions Paris Saint-Germain on the same field 24 hours later.
The victors will then return to MetLife for the final on Sunday, July 13.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
The Daily Mail notes the expected presence of Buffer at all three games, introducing the teams to the crowd as part of pre-match walk-ons.
The tournament has suffered with low attendances and poor atmospheres, although games involving Real Madrid, PSG and, to a degree, Chelsea, have consistently drawn larger crowds than most. Ticket prices have been slashed for games following disappointing sales.
But including things like a walk-on announcer at this stage should add to the razmataz, putting a distinctly American spin on things that is rarely seen in European soccer.
80-year-old Buffer is world famous for his distinct voice and coining his trademarked catchphrase: “Let’s get ready to rumble!”
After serving in Vietnam and working various jobs, he didn’t become a ring announcer until the age of 38 in the early 1980s. But within a couple of years had developed the five-word sentence that has helped build a personal fortune worth an estimated $400 million.
Buffer has existing ties with DAZN, FIFA’s global Club World Cup broadcasting partner, having been signed in 2018 to exclusively announce all its boxing transmissions. DAZN has also used a boxing-style ad, feauring Buffer, to promote the Club World Cup.
Buffer’s young half-brother, Bruce, is also a ring announcer and has his catchphrase that he utters before all UFC main events: “It’s time!”
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article