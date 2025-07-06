Why Chelsea’s Club World Cup Semifinal Ticket Prices Have Been Slashed
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has been the source of much discussion, not all of which has been positive.
Justifiable concerns over how the tournament has further bloated the already congested football calendar has undoubtedly impacted the tournament’s global appeal, with attendances at stadiums across the United States suffering as a result. Sparsely-filled arenas have been a consistent talking point.
The limited interest in the competition has massively affected ticket prices, with Chelsea’s semifinal against Brazilian outfit Fluminense the latest to see prices plummet before kickoff.
Here’s the latest news on the competition’s ticket pricing.
How Much Are Club World Cup Semifinal Tickets?
On July 2, those interested in attending Chelsea’s semifinal battle with Fluminense would have had to fork out an astonishing $473 (£346) for the cheapest standard admission ticket. For context, that’s marginally more expensive than the cheapest Premier League season ticket at West Ham United for the 2024–25 season.
However, prices have drastically dipped since last Wednesday, with tickets now available for as little as $13.40 (£9.81). There has been a sharp decline in recent days due to a lack of demand for the fixture, which takes place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 8. It’s worth noting that the match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday in the United States, further limiting the amount of people who can attend.
Prices have sharply declined and are now available for just 2.8% of their original standard admission price within the space of three days. It remains unclear whether those who have purchased more expensive tickets before price drops will be refunded.
Tickets for the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the other semifinal are still commanding an enormous fee. As of Sunday afternoon, the cheapest available tickets are $195.15 (£142.91), but it’s possible that prices drop before the match kicks off on July 9.
Why Are Ticket Prices Dropping at the Club World Cup?
FIFA have employed dynamic ticket pricing in conjunction with Ticketmaster for the 2025 Club World Cup, meaning prices change depending on demand. That can mean wild swings in costs for supporters and an unpredictable pricing structure.
The average attendance at Club World Cup group stage matches was just over 35,000 and while that has resulted in certain venues reaching near full capacity, others have been alarmingly empty. FIFA have attempted to remedy this by reducing ticket prices as the tournament has progressed, especially for less desirable fixtures.
Chelsea’s win over Palmeiras and Fluminense’s clash with Al Hilal in last Friday’s quarterfinals were both available to view live for just $11 (£8.06). It’s a move which has helped boost attendances at a major financial cost.