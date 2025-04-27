FIFA World Cup 2026 City Posters Ranked
Through the history of the FIFA World Cup and other global sporting events, posters have become synonymous pieces of memorabilia for fans, organizers and anyone involved in the events.
For the World Cup, there is often just one primary poster encapsulating the whole tournament, whereas the Olympics usually have one main poster, complemented by sport-specific adaptations. Yet, the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico, brings a new edge, unveiling posters for each of the tournament’s 16 host cities.
So many posters have become iconic pieces of sporting artwork over the past eras, and the 2026 tournament will undoubtedly offer a few that fit that bill, as well as the official tournament poster, yet to be announced.
But which cities perfected their World Cup poster, and which ones left something to be desired?
Sports Illustrated takes a look at each one.
14. Boston
With immense detail highlighting several pieces of Boston’s history, including the Boston Tea Party, lobsters, and other Massachusetts iconography, the poster is quite busy and may not fit in every setting.
At the same time, the World Cup is pretty clearly soccer and lots of fun. Did we need a clipart-style soccer ball on this poster, and many of the others?
13. Miami
One of the most vibrant cities in the United States, Miami has far more than simply flamingos and fútbol, as much as Heron has become a status symbol under Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi era. While the ball features some of those aspects, the overall poster leaves a bit to be desired.
12. San Fransisco
Featuring the Golden Gate Bridge and a large soccer ball, San Francisco's World Cup iconography could also match up with a youth soccer camp in the area. As much as the bridge is a defining feature of the city, there must have been further options with a little more imagination.
11. Atlanta
Atlanta's World Cup poster certainly is quite peachy, and it's quite colorful as well. However, what's with highlighting a metro system, when most major cities have one? There's some clear personality to it and it's quite bold, but it doesn't scream "Atlanta," outside of the peaches and the skyline – if you're familiar with it.
10. Los Angeles
The “Grand Theft Auto" video games are fantastic, but did the FIFA World Cup poster for LA have to resemble the cover art of that series? Given the vibrance and diversity of what LA and its surrounding areas have to offer, a soccer ball being kicked into the skyline seems a little bit underwhelming.
It's well done, but could've had something more.
9. Houston
My first question is how exactly a soccer ball can be juggled in space if it doesn't come down? Houston was perfect on their execution of this idea, and the colours are fantastic, but it is quite a bit more animated than many of the posters that have gone down in history as outstanding.
For an space-focused effort, it's fine, but it's certainly not out of this world.
8. Philadelphia
It's clean and it's no doubt American. In many ways, it's fitting for the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed, but it doesn't offer a whole ton in terms of summarizing the city's energy. There is nothing wrong with it per se, but its lack of detail – and use of three soccer balls – leave a lot to be desired
7. Vancouver
One of two host cities in Canada, the city of Vancouver has cascading mountains that touch the Pacific Ocean and immense natural beauty. Yet, the lack of color in the poster doesn't lend itself to highlighting the city's identity as much as it could, if the white spaces were further filled in.
The efforts, however, do highlight the local Indigenous peoples, the Musqueam, Tsleil-Watuth and Squamish nations who have remained a key part of the area's culture. Having their artwork in the poster is another valuable step in Canada's efforts to continue featuring Indigenous voices in many aspects of everyday life.
6. Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey
Mexico had some of the most iconic minimalistic World Cup posters in 1970, and they've gone the exact opposite for 2026, with vibrant efforts intertwining all three host cities.
While they have vibrant colours and are clearly modern, they also would not look out of place in any realm, and truly give a detailed iconography of the key assets of each city, all at the same time staying commited to a unified hosting effort.
5. Kansas City
With a story told across a scarf design, Kansas City's poster did well to fit not only a traditional piece of soccer iconography, but also the city's soccer identity of Sporting Kansas City.
The Kansas City poster also highlights the people and stories that make up the city, a unique edge, compared to the land and cityscape-focused interpretations on other designs.
4. New York/New Jersey
The Statue of Liberty is, no doubt, a New York icon, and this is one of the few times the soccer ball icon fits in well. While one could argue the tournament will be at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and that the poster should have represented that state, it’s clear FIFA wants many to think of the World Cup final being in New York City.
The design is classic enough to evoke a vintage feel, but also adds a modern edge, while highlighting the most iconic piece of New York and distinctly American identity, even though the Statue of Liberty was a gift from France.
3. Dallas
Of all the posters, this one fits not only the city’s identity and stereotypes to a tee, but also would not look out of place in any bar or room. It’s a classic Hollywood touch and resembles an old Western movie poster, while incorporating soccer quite well.
However, it could have ranked higher with a nod to the other cultures that make up the city, notably the Latino community, which is left without representation, which is quite the oversight when it comes to the World Cup.
2. Toronto
One of the most multicultural cities in the world, Toronto’s poster, designed by Dave Murray, hits all the right notes, looking spectacular at first glance, with other details popping up the longer you look.
Murray has previously designed similar artwork for the NHL and other sporting properties, and included several elements of Toronto’s cityscape and culture within the design. At the bottom, there’s an outline of the city’s lakeshore on Lake Ontario, while letters in the background spell out “Toronto,” fitting seamlessly into the design.
The maple leaf on the player’s kit adds a perfect touch of Canadiana, topping off an exceptionally designed poster for the first men’s World Cup games played in Canada.
1. Seattle
Designed by Shogo Ota, Seattle's World Cup poster perfectly embodies the natural beauty of Seattle, incorporating engaging artistic styles and iconography, complemented by a vibrant colour scheme that plays off the local Seattle Sounders FC rave green.
While the soccer ball being included isn't entirely needed, it is less distracting than in other posters, with the whale tail and mountain fitting in perfectly as leading elements to the overall design.