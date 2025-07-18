Report: Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal Set to Face Off for First Time in 2026
Reigning continental champions Argentina and Spain are set to play the Finalissima during the final international break before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Diario AS reports that an agreement was reached between the presidents of Spain and Argentina's soccer federations to play the Finalissima during the March 2026 international break. The match will see the winners of the 2024 Euros and 2024 Copa América face off less than three months before the World Cup. Both nations are currently the top two teams in the FIFA rankings.
The Finalissima could be the stage for the first and potentially only meeting between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. It'll be a momentous occasion for the sport but even more for Barcelona fans, who'll get to see their greatest ever player and their young superstar together on the pitch.
The game is scheduled to be played between Mar. 17–25, 2026. For this to happen, Spain must emulate Argentina's success in the qualifiers and secure their place in next summer's World Cup beforehand. If La Roja fails to do so and are forced to participate in the World Cup play-off matches, then the game won't take place since those dates are reserved for games that will grant the final tickets for the summer tournament.
However, Spain begins its World Cup qualifier journey in September and considering the form Luis De La Fuente's team has shown in recent times, it should be able to qualify to the World Cup without much trouble.
After two editions in 1985 and 1993, the Finalissima returned in 2022 as Argentina defeated Italy 3–0 at Wembley Stadium in the clash between European and South American Champions.
Reports suggest that London could once again host the Finalissima in 2026, but Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also expressed their interest in hosting the match.
Regardless of where the game is played, it'll be an exciting clash in the build-up to the World Cup.