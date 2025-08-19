Five Best Players From Premier League Gameweek One
FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup and continued Lioness success ensured our summer appetites were whetted, but the majority of us have longed for the Premier League’s return.
The opening weekend of a fresh campaign is never shy of intrigue, with the narratives and projections cultivated since the end of the previous season tested out for the very first time.
While Gameweek One of 2025–26 hopefully won’t be remembered as the most exhilarating when it’s all said and done, we were treated to early statements from the league’s predicted best, as well as dazzling individual displays from not only those we’re very much familiar with, but some of the league’s exciting new talent, too.
FotMob provides individual player ratings for every Premier League game, and here are their highest-rated players from the opening weekend of the 2025–26 season.
5. Antoine Semenyo, James Trafford & David Raya – 8.6
Much of the talk surrounding opening night focused on the free-spending Liverpool and Arne Slot’s new assets. Bournemouth were merely a footnote, yet it was one of the Cherries who earned Player of the Match honours from FotMob.
While Hugo Ekitiké dazzled, Antoine Semenyo displayed tremendous resolve at Anfield, having been subject to racist abuse from a Liverpool supporter, which forced a delay in the first half.
Bournemouth quite easily could’ve folded at 2–0 down, but, inspired by a vengeful Semenyo, they found themselves back in the contest. The powerful winger scored both of their goals, including an emphatic finish on the break to equalise.
His 8.6 rating was later matched by goalkeepers James Trafford and David Raya over the weekend, with the latter recording seven saves in Arsenal’s 1–0 victory at Manchester United.
4. Dan Ballard – 8.7
The Sunderland centre half cemented himself in Wearside folklore with a remarkable header against Coventry, which sent the Black Cats into the Championship playoff final last season.
Their subsequent triumph at Wembley set up an opening weekend clash with West Ham United upon their return to the top flight, and Regis Le Bris’s side took full advantage of a dire Hammers side that doesn’t look all that different from last season’s uninspiring unit.
Ballard was immense at the Stadium of Light, with his rock solid defensive display outshone by his pinpoint header which put the hosts 2–0 ahead in the second half. He ended the contest with the most defensive contributions (14) and most duels won (10).
3. Chris Wood – 8.8
Admit it, you thought he was a one-season wonder, didn’t you?
While Wood had been a fairly reliable centre forward at the highest level, few projected his 2024–25 outbreak that returned 20 Premier League goals.
At his current rate, the Nottingham Forest striker is on course for 76 league goals this term.
Wood made the most of a poor Brentford side on Sunday afternoon, instinctively prodding home from a corner early on before rounding Caoimhin Kelleher to bag Forest’s third of the match, having been found by Elliot Anderson with a wicked first-time pass.
The striker otherwise wasn’t a major contributor, but two goals in a win tend to result in a lofty rating.
2. Mohammed Kudus & Erling Haaland – 8.9
FotMob couldn’t separate the performances of Tottenham new boy Mohammed Kudus and Manchester City goalscorer Erling Haaland, who both received 8.9 ratings.
Kudus is one of two signings of note made by Spurs this summer, although he could soon be joined by a couple more, and supporters couldn’t have asked for a more promising impact at the start of his career in north London.
A show-stopping talent who’s ever so hard to dispossess, Kudus weaved his magic wand down the right flank on Saturday, recording two assists and a league-high five chances created.
Haaland certainly wasn’t the best player at Molineux later in the day, but FotMob simply adore final third contributions. The Nordic goal machine is desperate to regain his Golden Boot, and he made a fine start to that pursuit by scoring twice.
He was in the right place at the right time to tap home Rico Lewis’s cross before benefitting from Tijjani Reijnders’s brilliance in the build-up to his second, which was a ruthless finish from the edge of the box.
1. Richarlison – 9.1
There had been some doubts as to whether Richarlison would still be in the division by the time Gameweek One rolled around, but the Brazilian is still knocking around in N17 and has enjoyed a productive start to Thomas Frank’s tenure.
He’s benefitted from Dominic Solanke’s ankle injury, first starring in Spurs’ UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. His performance in Udine was described as “phenomenal” by Frank, who unsurprisingly retained Richarlison in his starting XI for Burnley’s visit.
While the ball didn’t always stick when Tottenham’s centre backs sought the striker’s feet, Richarlison made the most telling contributions. A sweeping finish handed the hosts a crucial early goal, before Richy channeled his inner acrobat to finish beyond a despairing Martin Dúbravka.
A genuine Goal of the Season contender in Gameweek One.