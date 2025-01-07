Five Possible Destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo If He Leaves Al-Nassr
As Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract comes to an end, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is left with plenty of possible destinations across the globe to finish out his career.
Following his departure from Manchester United in 2022, Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr. The contract, worth $200 million per year, brought the Portuguese legend to the Saudi Pro League, but it is set to expire in June 2025.
Ronaldo has yet to agree to an extension with the club and could have his sights set on joining a different team this summer. At age 39, the forward is no longer in the prime of his career, but his goalscoring prowess is still enough to get him a contract with some of Europe and Major League Soccer's biggest teams.
Here's five possible clubs Ronaldo could join this summer if he opts to say goodbye to Al-Nassr.
1. Manchester City (Premier League)
Despite his ties with Manchester United, Ronaldo continues to be linked with Manchester City. The forward was asked about a possible move to Pep Guardiola's side by CNN Sport's Amanda Davies at the Globe Soccer Awards and he responded with a smile, "Well in football, you never know what’s going to happen."
Ronaldo's coy response left the door open for the possibility of joining the reigning English champions. Although the move is unlikely on paper, Ronaldo did confirm he almost joined City back in 2021 before Sir Alex Ferguson persuaded him to transfer to United instead.
Four years later, Ronaldo could potentially rectify his mistake.
2. Al Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
Ronaldo has become a vocal ambassador of the Saudi Pro League and could look to keep playing in the league even after his contract with Al-Nassr expires. The 39-year-old obviously wants more silverware to add to his trophy cabinet, and Al Hilal gives him the best opportunity to win in Saudi.
Al Hilal is the most successful club in the league and has 19 titles and counting to its name. If Ronaldo wants to sign a new deal worth a small fortune, then he will put Al Hilal at the top of his potential destinations. Plus, the Portugal international said his goal is to win the AFC Champions League and Al Hilal has the talent to do so.
3. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)
Although Ronaldo claimed the Saudi Pro League is "better than MLS," he could still be the next superstar to make the move to the United States. With Inter Miami full of ex-Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi, LA Galaxy makes the most sense for Ronaldo.
The Western Conference side just won the 2024 MLS Cup and are no strangers to completing blockbuster signings. From David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimović to most recently Marco Reus, LA Galaxy have a reputation for being one of the top landing spots for former European stars.
4. Sporting CP (Primeira Liga)
The storyline for Ronaldo to return to Sporting CP practically writes itself. Although the paycheck and the glory would not be as large as a move to the Premier League or even MLS, it would give the five-time Ballon d'Or winner the chance to end his career at the club that started it all.
The greatest Portuguese soccer player in history returning to his boyhood club might have just enough sentimental value to sway Ronaldo back to Lisbon.
5. Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)
Ronaldo might have recently slammed the competitiveness of Ligue 1, but he did highlight Paris Saint-Germain's continued dominance. If the forward wants to end his career with titles, then what better place to go than Paris?
PSG have a history of signing some of the biggest names in soccer, including Beckham, Neymar and Messi. Welcoming Ronaldo as the next all-time great to wear their badge would not be out of the realm of possibility for the French giants, especially if Ronaldo is keen to return to Europe.