Five Potential Destinations for Kobbie Mainoo
Kobbie Mainoo looked destined to be the latest to emerge from Manchester United’s academy and blossom into a star at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils were long famed for being able to successfully harness and develop their own, something they’ve seemingly started to lose sight of.
Mainoo was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, eventually earning a starting berth in the Three Lions’ engine room, yet barely a year on the 20-year-old is struggling to get into a United team that descended into a historic nadir last season.
This seems to be a case of system vs. talent, with Ruben Amorim failing to find the optimal role for Mainoo within his fallible framework. As a result, the midfielder is ready to leave Man Utd in the final week of the transfer window.
Remarkably, the club are open to the idea, too, so here are five potential destinations for Mainoo before the summer deadline.
1. Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs supporters raised an eyebrow when Mainoo posted a throwback picture of himself on Instagram wearing a vintage Spurs shirt to celebrate his 20th birthday.
Why the Stockport-born Mainoo ever came into contact with Tottenham’s away kit from 1996–97 remains unanswered, although some assumed that it was a sign the dynamic midfielder was, as they like to say, “fully COYS”.
The idea of Mainoo ever lining up in Lilywhite seemed unfathomable not so long ago, but the change in situation in Manchester, combined with Tottenham’s midfield needs, means a shock transfer late in the day this summer shouldn’t be entirely ruled out.
Mainoo might not be a playmaker in the mould of Morgan Gibbs-White or Eberechi Eze, but he is a master ball-manipulator with outstanding creative attributes. The 20-year-old is an inventive problem-solver in possession and a standout ball-carrier in congested areas. He’s not the transition machine Thomas Frank is after, nor the passer from deep Spurs could do with, but Mainoo helps fill a distinct void in the Dane’s midfield, and we know the Lilywhites have £60 million ($80.8 million) to burn.
2. Chelsea
Chelsea were reportedly interested in Mainoo in January, and you can never rule them out of any transfer race. BlueCo are collecting players like they’re completing a Merlin sticker album without a checklist.
The Blues don’t necessarily need Mainoo, but when has that stopped them before? Their pursuit of Xavi Simons is stagnating, with Barcelona’s Fermín López the next man up.
Chelsea are thus in the market for another playmaker of sorts, and while Mainoo is not a No. 10 by trade, he has the talent to fulfil many roles within Maresca’s system that’s predicated on midfield squares and diamonds, and central progression. Mainoo could operate alongside Moisés Caicedo in a deeper position, or join forces with the likes of Cole Palmer and João Pedro in advanced areas.
This seems like the sort of environment the England international would thrive in.
3. Roma
Gian Piero Gasperini is another 3-4-3 coach, and Amorim has been hesitant to utilise Mainoo in his midfield pivot. The Englishman is not a standout athlete and can be caught not tracking runners, but the good largely outweighs the drawbacks.
There’s no reason why Mainoo can’t thrive in a similar system elsewhere. Although, it has to be said that Gasperini’s interpretation of the 3-4-3 is drastically different to Amorim’s.
His project is exciting, and the Giallorossi seem to be moving into a new dawn. Club captain Lorenzo Pellegrini is on his way out, and Gasperini could build his midfield around a mightily exciting pivot consisting of Mainoo and Manu Koné.
A permanent transfer is unlikely this summer, but Roma could explore a loan deal.
4. Brighton and Hove Albion
Manchester United want to sign Carlos Baleba. That became clear this summer, but they were never going to match Brighton’s lofty valuation.
However, perhaps the Seagulls would be tempted if Man Utd included Mainoo as part of the deal. Amorim clearly values the ball-progressing and athletic Baleba more than the academy graduate, and the Red Devils will be expected to make a more serious push for the Brighton midfielder in 2026.
If they’re willing to let Mainoo go, the addition of Baleba in one fell swoop would surely soften the blow. Tony Bloom would surely love to have the 20-year-old on his books, even if it meant parting ways with their latest £100 million-plus asset.
5. Bayern Munich
It’s quite hard to gauge Mainoo’s market, given that he hasn’t played all that much in 2025. There was once a point when it looked like the United midfielder would improve any of the world’s midfields, and Bayern Munich were among those who reportedly boasted an interest in the winter.
Die Roten’s recruitment strategy has certainly come under scrutiny in recent years, and they’ve been a bit of a mess again this summer. There’s no distinct direction, and a pursuit of Mainoo would perhaps be further evidence of that.
However, there is a gap to fill in Vincent Kompany’s midfield after Jamal Musiala suffered a serious leg injury at the Club World Cup. Bayern haven’t yet signed direct mitigation, with the Belgian manager utilising either Michael Olise or Serge Gnabry in a central playmaking position.
As we noted, Mainoo is not a No. 10 by trade, but it’s hard to envisage the gifted 20-year-old struggling to light up the Bundesliga were he to sign for the projected runaway champions this season. Bayern also have to think about succession plans in a deeper midfield position, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka entering their thirties.
Mainoo would complement an exciting next generation alongside Aleksandar Pavlović and Tom Bischof.