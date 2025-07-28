‘He Can Be Better’—Ruben Amorim Fires Strong Warning to Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on Kobbie Mainoo, but warned the young midfielder he must increase the tempo of his play if he wants to be a regular starter next season.
Still only 20 years old, Mainoo started 15 of 28 appearances under Amorim last season, operating primarily as a deeper midfielder but seeing frequent minutes further up the pitch. Amorim’s quest to find a permanent role for Mainoo even saw him deployed as a striker in a 2–0 defeat to Crystal Palace in February.
The acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo should ensure that Mainoo is kept in his preferred central midfield role, but Amorim has warned the academy graduate that permanent minutes will only be offered if Mainoo manages to improve one key aspect of his game.
“His perfect position is more near the ball, always with the ball,” Amorim explained. “He’s a big talent, and you guys know better than me that he is a big talent.
“He needs to increase the rhythm, the pace. I’m always on top of that with Kobbie because he is so good sometimes, but he can be better.
“So I have big plans but, like I said, it’s one game per week and the competition is going to be huge. Everybody has to be prepared to play one game, or play all the games, that is a key point in our season.”
This is not the first time Amorim has cried out for more energy in midfield. Earlier this summer, after a disappointing friendly draw with Leeds United, the Red Devils boss insisted a “lack of pace” in midfield left it hard for his team to advance the ball.
Amorim’s use of a two-man midfield means competition in that area of the pitch is fierce at United. Captain Bruno Fernandes and the high-earning Casemiro are both fighting for minutes in the same role, as are Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and the emerging Toby Collyer.
That abundance of options has sparked plenty of speculation about Mainoo’s future. Chelsea are known admirers and a handful of other Premier League sides have found themselves named as suitors, but Mainoo is thought to be keen to remain at Old Trafford, where his contract runs until 2027.