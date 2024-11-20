Five Potential Gerardo 'Tata' Martino Replacements at Inter Miami
Inter Miami is in search for a new manager after Gerardo 'Tata' Martino walked away from the touchline at Chase Stadium due to "personal reasons", according a report from GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert.
Even though Miami were bounced out of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs to ninth seed, Atlanta United, Martino was expected to return for the 2025 season for another go in the postseason. Martino himself deemed the season as a failure despite Miami winning the Supporters' Shield and setting a new single-season record with 74 points collected from 34 matches.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
It would've made sense for Martino to return to the touchline for the 2025 campaign to run it back with the Herons and lift a second MLS Cup. However, Martino chose to depart south Florida with the Herons' talented squad awaiting its next manager for the 2025 season that includes CONCACAF Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup action.
Here are five managers who could replace Martino ahead of the 2025 MLS season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
5. Zinedine Zidane
The legendary Zinedine Zidane has been out of a job since 2021 after leaving Real Madrid, and what better way to get back into management by coaching the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez?
It would probably take some serious convincing for Zidane to join a high-pressure job given his past with Madrid and the fact that Miami has several ex-Barcelona legends in its squad. However, Zidane could look to take on the Miami job eyeing both the Club World Cup and Champions Cup while waiting on the France national team job to open up.
4. Marcelo Gallardo
Marcelo Gallardo has just recently returned from the Al Ittihad job in Saudi Arabia to re-join River Plate, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't be a candidate for the Miami job.
Gallardo's contract with River Plate runs through Dec. 2025 and he could be tempted to coach a Miami team that isn't short on resources, especially since Vélez Sarsfield look likely to lift the Liga Profesional title.
3. Matías Almeyda
Matías Almeyda is another intriguing option as a former MLS manager that also has the Argentinian connection like Martino did.
Almeyda would be fully backed by the Miami front office and would have the support of a squad with players like Messi, Facundo Farías and Tomás Avilés. Almeyda has impressed in Greece with AEK Athens and could be brought back to North America to coach the greatest of all time.
2. Javier Mascherano
Continuing with the theme of Argentine managers, Javier Mascherano is another name that could come up during the club's discussions for their next head coach.
Mascherano played with all four of Miami's ex-Barcelona quartet and has since managed both the Argentina U20 and U23 teams. It would be a bit of a risk given that he hasn't coached top-flight soccer yet, but Messi could be the deciding factor in wanting a former teammate on the touchline.
1. Xavi
Xavi is likely to be the most-linked name with the Miami job for rather obvious reasons. The 44-year-old is a free agent, played with Messi and Co. at Barcelona and was successful at Barcelona as manager and could get a total reset by coaching in MLS.
Martino had a huge effect on recruitment as players didn't hesitate to join his squad, and that could very well be the same if Xavi was to take the touchline.