Five Replacements for Lionel Messi in Argentina's Squad for World Cup Qualifiers
An unexpected injury to Lionel Messi leaves Lionel Scaloni and Argentina scrambling to replace their best player ahead of matches against Uruguay and Brazil.
After a three-month hiatus, Argentina are back in action during the March international break to resume their CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Messi seemed poised to lead the group yet again, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner pulled out from the squad after suffering a minor muscle injury in Inter Miami's 2–1 victory over Atlanta United.
Along with Messi, Argentina will also be without the injured Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso, leaving Scaloni with slim options to replace one of the greatest players of all time. Although no one can replicate what Messi brings to La Albiceleste, there are five players who have a golden opportunity to take center stage during the March international break.
Five Replacements for Lionel Messi in Argentina's Squad
1. Nico González
Without Dybala available, Nico González is the most natural replacement for Messi on the right wing. González logged significant minutes for Argentina at Copa América 2024 and comes into the March international break with 41 caps for La Albiceleste. He is versatile enough to play as a winger or a left midfielder.
González has lacked production for Juventus as of late, though. The 26-year-old has managed just one goal and two assists in 17 Serie A appearances this season. In fact, he has not found the back of the net since Dec. 22 across all competitions.
He might be the first-choice replacement for Messi, but his lack of form at the moment is a worrying sign for a squad facing Uruguay and Brazil.
2. Julián Alvarez
Julián Alvarez gives Scaloni the option of playing a 4-4-2, with the Atlético Madrid man leading the line alongside Lautaro Martínez. When Messi missed out on the September international break due to injury, Alvarez bagged a goal and an assist in his two starts against Chile and Colombia.
The forward can also fill in on the left or right wing, but he is at his best as a striker. Since making the move to Madrid this season, Alvarez has found the back of the net 23 times across all competitions. Amid his career-best season, the Argentine is up to the task of translating his goalscoring form to the national team.
3. Nico Paz
Is it time to see Nico Paz get his opportunity for Argentina? The 20-year-old made his senior team debut in Argentina's 6–0 victory over Bolivia back in October and set Messi up for his hat trick in just 13 minutes on the pitch.
Paz would bring some much-needed pace to Argentina's attack, along with his elite playmaking ability. The attacking midfielder excelled at Real Madrid Castilla before joining Como this season. Paz became an all-but permanent fixture in Como's lineup and already has six goals and five assists to his name in his debut campaign.
Scaloni could deploy Paz as a No. 10, just behind Alvarez and Martínez in a 4-3-1-2. The last two times Argentina tried that formation, though, they walked away with a defeat against Colombia and a draw against Venezuela.
4. Thiago Almada
Thiago Almada might not have a solid foothold in Scaloni's squad, but he could see his minutes increase off the bench in March. The 23-year-old shined for La Albiceleste at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he bagged two goals in four appearances.
Almada also featured in both of Argentina's matches during the October international break and found the back of the net against Bolivia. Although he is versatile enough to play virtually anywhere in the midfield or the front line, he is at his best on the left.
The former Atlanta United player could be an interesting option for Scaloni should the manager opt for a 4-4-2 in the absence of Messi.
5. Benjamín Domínguez
Benjamín Domínguez earned his first call-up for Argentina amid his impressive campaign for Bologna. Despite inconsistent minutes, the 21-year-old has recorded four goals and two assists in the last three months.
While it is unlikely the Argentine breaks into the starting XI, he is an option off the bench should Scaloni need a player capable of blowing by fullbacks with the ball at his feet. With so few true wingers in Argentina's March squad, Domínguez is an intriguing option to plug into Argentina's attack.