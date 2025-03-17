Why Lionel Messi Was Pulled From the Argentina National Team Squad
Argentina announced their final 26-man roster for the upcoming Conmebol World Cup qualifier matches vs. Uruguay and Brazil, and there's one major absence: Lionel Messi.
According to Argentina reporter Gastón Edul, Messi was left out of La Albiceleste's squad due to a minor muscular injury. The Argentina captain featured and scored in Inter Miami's 2–1 victory over Atlanta United in the MLS on Sunday night, but he felt discomfort and underwent further evaluations.
Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that a "scan confirmed that Messi suffered from a small muscle injury in the adductor area and he won’t be available to play for Argentina."
Messi hadn't missed a call up for Argentina since an injury suffered in the 2024 Copa América Final kept him out of September's qualifier matches vs. Chile and Colombia. Now, La Albiceleste will be forced to face two of the toughest teams in the region without their most important player.
Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay handed Argentina their first loss of the qualifiers back in a Nov. 2023 match in Buenos Aires, now, it's Argentina's turn to go on the road to the Estadio Centenario looking to avenge that result. Then, a home South American Clásico vs. Brazil, the marquee matchup of the international break, looms large. Like Argentina, Brazil will also be without fellow captain and number 10: Neymar Jr.
The absence of Messi compounded with an injury to fellow attacker Paulo Dybala could force Argentina to get creative with their tactical approach in the coming games.
La Albiceleste currently leads the Conmebol qualifiers. If they manage to defeat Uruguay and Brazil, then Lionel Scaloni's side could potentially become the first team outside of the host nations to clinch their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.