SI

Flamengo vs. ES Tunis: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Flamengo’s first game of the Club World Cup is against ES Tunis.

James Cormack

Flamengo take on ES Tunis in their first group game.
Flamengo take on ES Tunis in their first group game. /

Expectations are high for Brazilian giants Flamengo entering the 2025 Club World Cup, and their campaign gets underway against North African outfit ES Tunis on Monday night.

Filipe Luís’ side have enjoyed a successful start to the 2025 season off the back of a third-place Série A finish in 2024. Flamengo are top of the table through 11 games, and look well-placed to compete with Europe’s best in the United States this summer.

A serious test of their credentials arrives against Chelsea on Matchday 2, but ES Tunis will be no pushovers in Philadelphia.

The Tunisians claimed the domestic double in 2024–25 after Monastir drew their final three games of the league season, but they qualified for the tournament via CAF’s ranking pathway. They’ve claimed a whopping 34 league titles and are four-time CAF Champions League winners.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are seven-time Brazilian league champions and three-time winners of the Copa Libertadores. Their sole success in this competition (or an equivalent) arrived way back when against Liverpool in 1981.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup clash.

What Time Does Flamengo vs. ES Tunis Kick-Off?

  • Location: Philadelphia, United States
  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
  • Date: Monday, 16 June / Tuesday, 17 June
  • Kick-off Time: 1 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Danny Makkelie

Flamengo vs. ES Tunis Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting between Flamengo and ES Tunis.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Flamengo

ES Tunis

Flamengo 5–0 Fortaleza – 01/06/25

ES Tunis 1–0 Stade Tunisien – 01/06/25

Flamengo 1–0 Deportivo Táchira – 29/05/25

Ben Guerdane 0–3 ES Tunis – 25/05/25

Palmeiras 0–2 Flamengo – 25/05/25

ES Tunis 3–1 Zarzis – 18/05/25

Flamengo 4–2 Botafogo PB – 22/05/25

ES Tunis 0–0 Monastir – 15/05/25

Flamengo 0–0 Botafogo – 18/05/25

Olympique Béja 0–5 ES Tunis – 11/05/25

How to Watch Flamengo vs. ES Tunis on TV

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

DAZN

United States

DAZN

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Flamengo Team News

Giorgian de Arrascaeta
Giorgian de Arrascaeta makes Flamengo tick. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Filipe Luís’ squad was recently bolstered by the arrival of Jorginho from Arsenal on a free transfer, and the veteran midfielder is expected to play a big role for the Brazilian club at this summer’s tournament.

However, he may find it difficult to initially break into a talented Flamengo engine room, which includes Zenit-bound Gerson.

Luís has the experienced former Juventus duo Danilo and Alex Sandro to call upon in defence, with both poised to start on Monday night.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta has been the standout performer for the Brazilians this season, with the Uruguayan international recording 13 goal contributions in nine league outings.

Flamengo Predicted Lineup vs. ES Tunis

Flamengo predicted lineup vs. ES Tunis (4-2-3-1): Rossi; Wesley, Ortiz, Danilo, Sandro; Gerson, Everton; Araujo, De Arrascaeta, Michael; Pedro.

ES Tunis Team News

Yassine Meriah
Yassine Meriah has returned from a long-term knee injury in time for the tournament. / IMAGO/BSR Agency

There are fewer familiar names in ES Tunis’ ranks compared to their opponents, but the African heavyweights have been boosted by the return of captain Yassine Meriah in time for the tournament.

Meriah had been out for the long haul due to a knee injury, and he’ll likely be eased back in over the summer.

Youcef Belaili is the leading marksman up top, while Brazilian wide man Yan Sasse will be turned to for creative inspiration. Sasse also enjoyed a productive scoring season ahead of the tournament.

ES Tunis Predicted Lineup vs. Flamengo

ES Tunis predicted lineup vs. Flamengo (3-4-3): Memmiche; Bouchniba, Jelassi, Meriah, Ben Hamida; Guenichi, Konate, Ogbelu; Sasse, Rodrigues, Belaili.

Flamengo vs. ES Tunis Score Prediction

There’s a feeling that Flamengo could shake up the projected UEFA hegemony at the Club World Cup this summer, but this is a dangerous game for the Brazilians ahead of their belting matchup with Chelsea.

ES Tunis have plenty of momentum after claiming the domestic double, and they’re bound to be a well-disciplined and physical outfit capable of frustrating their opponents. However, some have suggested that this ES Tunis team isn’t quite as impressive as vintage iterations.

Thus, some huffing and puffing may be required, but Flamengo will likely find a way.

Prediction: Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer