What Is Florian Wirtz’s Best Position? How Liverpool’s Record Signing Could Fit in Under Arne Slot
After a slightly nervous wait for the deal to be completed, Liverpool supporters can finally celebrate their latest addition: Florian Wirtz.
The Premier League champions have added one of the world’s brightest talents to a title-winning squad and there is understandable excitement surrounding the acquisition of the £100 million ($134.2 million) Germany international.
The 22-year-old may take time adjusting to a new environment at a young age but there can be no questioning his generational talent, with Arne Slot now having the enviable challenge of finding room for an elite playmaker.
But in what position will Wirtz play at Liverpool?
What Is Florian Wirtz’s Best Position?
There can be no doubts over Wirtz’s strongest position. He has been a natural attacking midfielder ever since breaking through at Bayer Leverkusen and has operated alone or with a partner in a No.10 function for the majority of his fledgling career.
Most recently, Wirtz has been used as the left-sided attacking midfielder in a 3-4-2-1 formation at the BayArena, featuring there in 68% of his Bundesliga matches since the beginning of 2023–24, per The Athletic. It’s also the position he has taken most regularly for the German national team.
However, Wirtz is, like the majority of modern footballers, pretty flexible in terms of positioning. The attacking midfielder’s technical gifts translate well across the forward line and he’s been utilised on the left wing and as a false nine previously, even if it’s not his preferred role.
Wirtz is naturally drawn towards the left-hand side of the pitch, allowing him to cut inside and create with his preferred right foot. But he’s certainly not an orthodox winger and is unlikely to be used on the flanks regularly at Anfield.
How Could Florian Wirtz Fit at Liverpool?
Fortunately, Wirtz has an immediate route into the Liverpool team. Since Slot’s arrival in the Anfield dugout last summer, the Reds have played a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dominik Szoboszlai most regularly adopting the attacking midfield function—although his work ethic and defensive awareness means he often drops deeper when required.
Wirtz is a very different proposition to the Hungarian and is far more offensive-minded, locating space between the opposition’s defence and midfield close to the penalty area. He’s more agile and a stronger ball carrier, too, making him adept at unlocking even the most well-organised defences.
The former Leverkusen star should be an immediate entrant into Liverpool’s starting lineup, likely taking Szoboszlai’s position as the No.10. You don’t spend such a gargantuan fee on a bench-warmer and his new midfield clubmates will be concerned over what his arrival means for the frequency of their game time next season.
Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will all be fearing the worst moving forward and will have to once again prove their worth to Slot. The likes of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz are not necessarily safe either given Wirtz’s versatility.