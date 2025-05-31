Florian Wirtz Sent Liverpool Transfer Warning by Germany Manager
Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has warned Florian Wirtz he must join a team willing to make him a focal point of the squad, with Liverpool battling to sign the midfielder this summer.
The Reds have submitted a €130 million (£109.6 million, $147.6 million) bid Leverkusen’s way, and the 2023–24 Bundesliga champions are bound to be intrigued despite reportedly placing a €150 million (£126.5 million, $170.4 million) valuation on their star’s head.
A deal appears close to being struck, with Liverpool fighting off competition from Bayern Munich to establish themselves as Wirtz’s preference. Bayern were shocked by Wirtz’s decision and there were even suggestions that Nagelsmann, whose own time in Munich did not go to plan, had urged the young midfielder to snub Bayern.
Nagelsmann, who was surprisingly sacked by Bayern in 2023 in favour of Thomas Tuchel, was keen to shut down such claims when speaking to the media ahead of Germany’s UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against France: ”I’ve never told a player to move here or there.
‘What’s important is that he plays, and plays a similarly important role to the one he played in Leverkusen. We know that he’s one of the best players in the world.”
For all his brilliance, Wirtz may not be guaranteed a starting berth at Munich due to the presence of fellow German international Jamal Musiala. And while Dominik Szoboszlai performed superbly for the Premier League champions, the amount they’re willing to spend to bring Wirtz in suggests they want to make the attacking midfielder an integral part of Arne Slot’s side.
Despite Leverkusen relinquishing their title to Bayern, Wirtz enjoyed another stellar individual campaign. The 22-year-old notched 31 goal contributions in all competitions and has more than justified his monster valuation.