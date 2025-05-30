Liverpool Make ‘Improved’ Florian Wirtz Offer, Would Smash Club Record
Liverpool have raised their offer for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz to around €130 million (£109.4 million, $147.6 million), multiple reports have revealed.
Despite suggestions a move to Bayern Munich was close, Wirtz stunned the Bundesliga champions by informing them of his wish to join Liverpool this summer, with talks now underway over what appears set to be the most expensive transfer of the window.
Buoyed by Wirtz’s decision, Liverpool tabled an offer over €100 million (£84.2 million, $113.6 million), though that fell significantly short of Leverkusen's asking price of €150 million (£126.2 million, $170.4 million).
The existence of an improved bid was first revealed by BILD, claiming the Reds had submitted an offer of between £110-£112 million (€130.7-€133.1 million, $148.4-$151.1 million), with this bid described as the “first official offer”.
The Athletic have moved to clarify the situation, stressing this was in fact a second bid from Liverpool which sits at a flat €130 million. That sum includes both an up-front fee and potential bonuses.
Alongside the final sum, the two clubs must also agree on the nature of the bonuses involved and the payment due to FC Köln, who are due a small percentage of any fee after developing the Germany international.
It is suggested that an agreement between the two sides could be reached soon, but at least one of Liverpool or Leverkusen will have to budge from their valuation of Wirtz to get a deal concluded.
Reports in Spain recently claimed Real Madrid could re-enter the race for Wirtz, sensing one final opportunity to reunite the young star with manager Xabi Alonso, but it is Liverpool who are well out in front in the race for his signature.