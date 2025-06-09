Florian Wirtz: Liverpool Hand ‘Ultimatum’ to Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool’s fourth bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is expected to be their last, with the Reds reportedly prepared to walk away from negotiations if they are knocked back again.
Confidence over a third bid worth €134 million (£113 million, $152.8 million) ultimately proved to be misguided as Leverkusen continue to stand firm on their asking price of €150 million (£126.4 million, $171.1 million).
Liverpool are now understood to have raised their bid to €140 million (£118 million, $159.7 million) and, according to the Daily Mail, the belief is that the Reds will go no higher. Previous reports had already stressed Liverpool’s refusal to meet Leverkusen’s asking price.
The current negotiations revolve around the nature of the add-ons proposed, with Leverkusen still pushing for more, even if their demands may not be easily achievable for either Liverpool or Wirtz.
Leverkusen are known to be prepared to sell Wirtz this summer, particularly as he is approaching the final two years of his contract, but will only do so for the right price, arguing that one of the globe’s premier young stars should command a significant sum.
There is still plenty of confidence that a deal will ultimately be struck and, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Wirtz himself is “totally convinced” he will be on his way to Liverpool in a matter of days.
Wirtz does have other suitors, namely Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions have publicly admitted their disappointment towards the midfielder’s decision to prioritise Liverpool’s approach. Whether they would reignite their pursuit of a player who was seen as their top target just a few weeks ago remains to be seen.
Elsewhere, Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, having already completed the signing of right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen earlier this summer.