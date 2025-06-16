Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
After a strong end to the Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund enter the Club World Cup in high spirits and their tournament begins against Fluminense on Tuesday.
Their journey to the 2024 UEFA Champions League final papered over the distinct cracks within Edin Terzić’s framework, and the hiring of his assistant, Nuri Sahin, proved to be a disaster. It required an impressive salvation job from Niko Kovač to rescue Dortmund’s campaign, as they finished 2024–25 strongly and snuck into the Bundesliga’s top four on the final day.
BVB qualified for this tournament via UEFA’s ranking pathway, and they’ll be aiming to carry the momentum from their strong domestic finale into their summer campaign. Kovač’s men are the overwhelming favorites to win Group F.
After fighting against relegation last year, 2023 Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense are on the up once more with Renato Portaluppi at the helm. They’re up to sixth in Série A and are just four points adrift of bitter rivals Flamengo at the summit.
While a deep run in the United States is seemingly beyond them, the Brazilians will be looking to make an impression during the group stage.
What Time Does Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund Kick-Off?
- Location: East Rutherford, United States
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT
- Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev
Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fluminense
Borussia Dortmund
Internacional 0–2 Fluminense – 02/06/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–0 Holsten Kiel – 17/05/25
Fluminense 2–0 Once Caldas – 30/05/25
Bayer Leverkusen 2–4 Borussia Dortmund – 11/05/25
Fluminense 2–1 Vasco de Gama – 24/05/25
Borussia Dortmund 4–0 Wolfsburg – 03/05/25
Aparecidense 1–4 Fluminense – 21/05/25
Hoffenheim 2–3 Borussia Dortmund – 26/04/25
Juventude 1–1 Fluminense – 18/05/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–2 Borussia Mönchengladbach – 20/04/25
How to Watch Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
United States
DAZN, Watch TNT, TNT USA, truTV USA
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Fluminense Team News
Thiago Silva, one of his generation’s finest defenders, will lead the Fluminense defense at the tournament. His primary task is protecting the goal of 44-year-old goalkeeper Fábio, who is closing in on Peter Shilton’s record of 1,390 professional matches played. The Brazilian is at 1,374, so he won’t break the record at this tournament.
Colombian Jhon Arias is their attacking star, and he’ll likely drift in from one of the flanks to hurt Dortmund centrally.
On the injury front, Agustin Canobbio, Keno and Facundo Bernal are doubts, while Otávio is out for the season due to an Achilles tear. Yeferson Soteldo could miss much of the tournament with a muscle injury.
Fluminense Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund
Fluminense predicted lineup vs. Dortmund (4-3-3): Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Freytes, Renê; Nonato, Santos, Martinelli; Arias, Everaldo, Serna.
Borussia Dortmund Team News
Salih Özcan suffered a hamstring injury during the June international break and hasn’t travelled with the Dortmund squad across the Atlantic.
Emre Can and long-term absentee Nico Schlotterbeck, who likely would’ve garnered plenty of transfer interest this summer, also aren’t in Kovač’s squad.
New signing Jobe Bellingham has been included, and he’s in contention to make his debut for the club on Tuesday in New Jersey. The Englishman is a flexible midfield operator who could operate in Dortmund’s midfield pivot, or in a supporting role off leading marksman Serhou Guirassy.
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Fluminense
Dortmund predicted lineup vs. Fluminense (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Süle, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy.
Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund Score Prediction
Fluminense should take inspiration from Palmeiras’s showing against Porto on Sunday night, with their Brazilian rivals unfortunate to not take all three points from their tournament opener.
South American teams are bound to benefit from being in midseason form against potentially flagging Europeans, although Fluminense have a considerable quality gap to make up here. However, if they‘re able to put Dortmund into an uncomfortable position by forcing them to have more of the ball than they wish, then this could be a tricky game for the Germans.
Much of their success under Kovač has been predicated on a disciplined defense and efficient counterattacks. Their game model will thus be put to the test in New Jersey, and it’ll be interesting to see how they cope against an in-form opponent.
Prediction: Fluminense 1–2 Borussia Dortmund
