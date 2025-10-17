Former Barcelona Star Reveals What Surprised Him About Cristiano Ronaldo
Iñigo Martínez praised his new Al Nassr teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, whose competitiveness “surprised” the former Barcelona defender.
After helping lift Barcelona to a domestic treble last season, Martínez left Catalonia as a free agent this summer to continue his career in the Saudi Pro League. The 34-year-old joined the likes of Ronaldo, João Félix and Sadio Mané at Al Nassr.
Martínez reflected on the shock move in an interview with COPE and even revealed his first impression of Ronaldo, as well as what continues to impress the center back about his new captain.
“His welcome surprised me. Often appearances are deceiving. He is approachable, competitive and lives football to the fullest,” Martínez said.
Since Martínez and Ronaldo have joined forces, Al Nassr have yet to drop points in 2025–26. Jorge Jesus’s men have claimed four victories in four matches, putting them atop the Saudi Pro League standings.
The Spain international has helped bring defensive stability to Al Nassr; the club has conceded just one goal in the Saudi top-flight this season, much in part thanks to his leadership and quality at the back.
Martínez: Lamine Yamal Must ‘Carry Barça’
Before Martínez found himself playing with one of the greatest players of all time, he was sharing the pitch with the most exciting young talent in the sport in Lamine Yamal. Much like his close relationship with Hansi Flick, the defender opened up about his bond with the 18-year-old.
“I had a special relationship with Lamine. He saw me as a father figure, as a role model in the locker room,” Martínez said.
“Lamine isn’t aware of the burden he carries, because he practically has to carry Barça on his shoulders.
“Let’s hope he’s not aware of that yet, because the day he realizes it, I think it will weigh heavily on him. He has a good head on his shoulders and is quite controlled,” he finished.
Yamal’s 2025–26 campaign has been marred by injury so far, leaving Flick without his superstar winger. The Catalans’ long list of injuries, along with the departure of Martínez, have seen the defending Spanish champions struggle to find their form this season.